Another snake has trended in Australia, and this one was found in someone’s home

The person who posted it assured netizens that the snake was tamed and would not harm a soul

Nobody fell for it as they knew that the king brown snake was one of the most lethal snakes, promising not to visit the land

Netizens have second thoughts about visiting Australia after another snake trended. Image: @neasonswildlife/ Tara Moore

Australian reptiles are at it again; this time, a snake was found inside the house among the clothes.

The homeowner found the slithery mate snugly related in the clothing basket, and the caption cautioned people to keep their eyes peeled while in Aussie.

Netizens made it a point to avoid visiting the country of kangaroos because of their misbehaving wildlife.

Snake slithers out of dirty clothes in TikTok video

@neasonswildlife posted their wild video on TikTok, which grabbed the attention of 2.4 million viewers. The video’s in-caption read:

“Always check your laundry basket if you’re in Australia.”

The video shows a King Brown, one of the most highly venomous snakes in the world, found mainly in Australia. The video shows the snake in the house comfortably chilling in the basket, with the clothes giving it warmth. The caption indicates that the snake’s name is Nolan, and it is a purebred. The TikTokker also calls it a “good boy.” Watch the video:

TikTokkers will not visit Australia

Netizens were not convinced of the goodness of this slithery snake. The comment section was colourful decorated with people cancelling their travel plans and others making mental notes never to relocate Down Under.

Olivewambani remarked:

“So those snakes in Australia think they must live in a house."

Repzey had no intention of going to Australia.

“I don’t want to visit or come near Australia because of the giant bugs and insects. Now there are nope ropes in the laundry?”

Stuart Land said:

“Reason 100000 not to move to Australia.”

Mellow10 wrote:

“Why do these videos keep popping up? I get it! I can’t visit there.”

Elishia exclaimed:

“That’s it. I’m not going to Sydney anymore.”

Life expressed herself:

“Me in that situation. I’ll move out of the country in two minutes."

NeilaDamao added:

“Remind me of this if I ever decide to visit Australia.”

Five-metre python found in Australia

Briefly News wrote a related story that a five-metre python was found moving on someone’s roof in Australia.

The TikTok video showed the family watching it move to the nearby trees, offering lighthearted commentary.

Netizens found nothing lighthearted about the snake or the country, which they vowed they would never visit.

