The world's deadliest snake was found in an Australian woman's bed. Credit: Getty Images

When she found it in her bed on Monday, an Australian woman had a close encounter with one of the world's most venomous snakes. The incident occurred in her home in Queensland, and images of the snake were posted on Facebook by Zachery Richards, who runs Zachery's Snake and Reptile Relocation.

Richards described the situation, stating:

"When I arrived, she [the resident] was waiting outside for me, and I went inside to the bedroom that the snake was in. She had the door shut with a towel underneath, so it couldn't get out. I pushed the door open, and it was lying in bed looking at me."

The 6-foot-long snake was most likely seeking refuge from the heat and came in through an open door. Richards relocated the Eastern Brown snake to an area far from any homes. You can see the post below:

How dangerous is the Eastern Brown snake?

According to the Australia Museum, Eastern Brown snakes are widespread in eastern Australia and are the species most commonly encountered by humans. Sadly, this species is responsible for causing more deaths from snake bites than any other species in Australia.

Netizens were scared by the story and post

@Peter Wallace said:

"Sorry Cam, the only good snake is a dead one."

@Paul Fiore added:

"I’m glad that you relocated it into a nice cosy bed, it would love that."

@Jennie Lorance commented:

"This is why I live in a place with the air hurts my face! Nope, never, I would die of a heart attack, no poisonous snakes in Maine."

@Patti Robinson said:

@I love snakes but NOT this one. I do not respect them."

Anthony Pearse added:

"I would develop 'restless leg syndrome' if I were in that bed."

@Ricky said:

"At least I have a dog who is deadly on snakes, I can't count how many she's killed."

@Alyce Green added:

"My mum would be running out of the house and down the road, maybe not coming back until she knows it is safe."

@Bev Ferrier said:

"Some years ago, my grandaughter had been sitting at the head of her bed doing her homework on her computer when she realised the throw rug at the end of her bed was moving. She had one taking a nap there."

Australian mom shares viral TikTok story waking up with snake in bed

In other snakes in the sheets stories, Briefly News reported an Australian mother of three waking to a meter-and-half-long python slithering in her bed at 4am. The woman was sleeping with her fiancé and two children in the bed while the baby was in a cot beside them.

"I woke up with this cold feeling beside my stomach and down my leg, she said in the TikTok post. "Then I felt this thing move, and I just knew in an instant that there was a snake in my bed."

