A woman and her family noticed a tremendously long python making its way across their yard

The snake, which was over four metres in length, was moving from the roof to the treetops while the family watched, seemingly entertained

Netizens were terrified and vowed never to visit the place, scratching it off their list of places to visit before they die

An extremely long five-metre carpet python slithered its way from the roof to a tree in Australia while a family watched in shock and amazement.

The snake was so long that netizens who wanted to visit the country had second thoughts, and some were glad that they don't live Down Under.

Long python goes viral on TikTok

@iamiandyi’s video went so viral that it was viewed 11.2 million times and had over 600K likes. In the video, the family casually talks about the carpet python, moving ever-so-slowly.

The woman and her child provide comic commentary about what's happening as they watch the snake move across the tree. The python appears more than four metres long as it glides from the house to the tree.

The woman and her son said they expected the tail to fall but were surprised it didn’t. When the little boy asks his mother if his father would catch the snake, the woman replies that Daddy is afraid of snakes! Watch the video here:

TikTokkers shake in their boots because of the snake

Netizens shared side-splitting reactions to seeing the terrifyingly long snake swinging above the ground.

Mikki remarked:

“I miss five minutes ago when I didn’t know these existed.”

Kelboyle76 exclaimed:

“I want to go to Australia, but I also don’t want to.”

WilburRoni wrote:

“I did not need to know that this was possible.”

Nadiarsns exclaimed:

“I was today years old when I learned snakes can climb across treetops.”

Brodie Nicholls said:

“That snake is so long, one end of it is in Brisbane, and the other end is in Perth.”

Judithslonka wanted to know:

“How are they just casually watching this?”

Melmel4184 was stunned.

“I thought that was an anaconda!”

Nicki Malandra vowed:

“I could never live there again.”

RickRuler:

“This place is now off the bucket list!”

