A 13-year-old girl with dreadlocks was allegedly assaulted by her school principal's husband at Crowthorne Christian Academy

The altercation comes after the school implemented new rules that prohibit hair extensions

South Africans are torn about the incident, with some people saying the parents should have followed the school rules

JOHANNESBURG - A young school child was allegedly assaulted by her principal, Tanya Booysen's husband, Andries, for rocking dreadlocks to school.

A teenage girl was blocked from attending class for rocking dreadlocks to school. Images: Crowthorne Christian Academy/Facebook & @PSAFLIVE/Twitter

A video of the altercation has been shared on social media. It shows the teenage girl and her mother being violently thrown out of a classroom at Crowthorne Christian Academy in Midrand, Johannesburg.

Christian school kicks out 13-year-old girl for having dreadlocks

According to SowetanLIVE, the 13-year-old child was barred from attending class because she violated the new school policy that prohibits extensions.

However, her mother, who cannot be named, says her child's dreadlocks are her natural hair, not extensions. The child's mother explained that her daughter had dreadlocks from a young age and cut them off when she had a ballet recital at the age of 9.

She then started maintaining her child's hair (an afro) by having her hair in braids and other styles. After the school rules changed, the mom reinstalled her daughter's dreadlocks.

The school's principal would not hear her explanation and told the mother to remove the child's dreadlocks, and she would not be allowed in class until she removed them.

The mother has opened a case of common assault against Booysen's husband for forcefully removing the child from class.

Christian school that kicked a child out of class for having dreadlocks operating illegally

The Department of Education in Gauteng says it is aware of the incident and said the school was operating illegally.

The department's spokesperson Steve Mabona says the child was offered alternative schooling and counselling.

However, the parents say they are still undecided if they want to find a new school or continue with the teenager's education at the school that humiliated her.

“My daughter is also not comfortable with going back after the humiliation, but she is missing school while her peers are learning,” she said.

The mother explained that her child would have difficulty at another school because her current school follows the Accelerated Christian Education curriculum and would struggle with the South African curriculum.

South Africans weigh in on the Christian school dreadlocks saga

@AdvocateMpohla said:

"Parents choose such schools for their excellent academics and learning environment, which is underpinned by discipline. Things like hair are part of discipline whether we like it or not. Not sure why most parents protest until children are taken out of class instead of engaging."

@shaahid77 said:

"Mention of the code of conduct is made clear. If you are not happy with a school's code of conduct then find another school. The man pushing the lady is totally wrong though."

@minayza said:

"The only reason why they don't allow dreadlocks it's because they are mainly done by black people. How are dreadlocks a problem when learning? How are they disturbing? It's very stupid to still debate about dreadlocks at this juncture."

