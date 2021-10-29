Busisiwe Mkhwebane, South Africa's Public Protector, has pulled out of the race for Chief Justice

Mkhwebane, who was among eight candidates nominated for the hot seat, has decided to focus on serving the public

That leaves six candidates vying for the post, including Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane is no longer in the race to become the next Chief Justice of South Africa after pulling out of the race on Friday.

SABC News reported that Mkhwebane, who was among the eight candidates to assume the mantle, drew back on her candidacy for the position "to focus on serving the public."

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is no longer in the race for the Chief Justice position. Image: @AdvBMkhwebane.

Source: Twitter

Mkhwebane accepted the nomination to take over from the now-departed Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng after the lobby group SA Natives Forum and Democracy in Action put her name forward.

Western Cape High Court Judge President John Hlophe was the other name put forward for the hot seat by the group, which did so in conjunction with the Black Lawyers Association and Democracy in Action.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

There are now six candidates vying for the post following the Public Protector's decision to cash in her chips after Dr Wallace Amos Mgoqi earlier called an end to his participation in the process.

The six candidates are:

Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo;

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe;

Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga;

Supreme Court of Appeal President Mandisa Maya;

Advocate Alan Nelson SC; and

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

The acclaimed legal minds will await President Cyril Ramaphosa's recommendation before going before the Judicial Service Commission as part of a rigorous interview process.

According to News24, the frontrunners for the seat of the most senior judge of the Constitutional Court and head of the country's judiciary are reportedly Zondo, Maya, Mlambo and Madlanga.

Ramaphosa invites public nominations for Chief Justice seat, SA offers suggestions

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Ramaphosa opened the floor for public participation in the nomination of candidates for the Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) role.

The term of the current Chief Justice, Mogoeng Mogoeng, ended on Monday, 11 October. Speaking on the move to call on public participation, Ramaphosa said transparency around executive public office seats was paramount, SABC News reported.

"The Chief Justice occupies a vital position in our democratic constitutional order," said Ramaphosa, who, despite appointing the Chief Justice himself in his capacity as President of the Republic, made the landmark announcement.

"It is therefore appropriate that all South Africans should have an opportunity to witness and participate in the selection," added Ramaphosa.

Source: Briefly.co.za