The public is invited to participate in the nomination of candidates for the Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court bench

President Cyril Ramaphosa said transparency around executive public office seats was paramount

The term of the current Chief Justice, Mogoeng Mogoeng, ends on Monday, 11 October after 10 years as the head of the judiciary

President Cyril Ramaphosa has opened the floor for public participation in the nomination of candidates for the Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) role.

The term of the current Chief Justice, Mogoeng Mogoeng, ends on Monday, 11 October. Speaking on the move to call on public participation, Ramaphosa said transparency around executive public office seats was paramount, SABC News reported.

"The Chief Justice occupies a vital position in our democratic constitutional order," said Ramaphosa, who, despite appointing the Chief Justice himself in his capacity as president of the republic, made the landmark announcement.

"It is therefore appropriate that all South Africans should have an opportunity to witness and participate in the selection," added Ramaphosa.

The president's acting spokesperson Tyrone Seale said nominations should motivate why the nominee is suitable for the bench.

Nominations and the supporting documents will be made public on the Presidency website by 4 October, while "any objections to the nominees" will have to be sent to designated email addresses.

A panel chaired by the former International Court of Justice judge and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Navi Pillay, will shortlist three and five candidates for the president's consideration, according to News24.

The Chief Justice is the head of the judiciary and in terms of the constitution, third in line to be head of state.

The appointee is the most senior jurist in the country, responsible for the functioning of the ConCourt and acts as the guarantor of the independence of all the lower courts.

Mzansi expresses concerns over invitation

Briefly News took a look at the public's reaction on social media to the first of its kind invitation for public participation.

@GatvolZ said:

"The ANC already have their candidate in place for their cadre deployment. No need to bullsh*t the public into thinking it's a fair nomination."

@Isreal10001 wrote:

"Give Mogoeng Mogoeng another term. I just love the pastor even if he prayed badly about your vaccines. Keep him, please. Don't change there now, I pray that."

@HoluSodiza added:

"Intentions may be great. However, in a society with a "bruised" courts image, I doubt it will work for good."

