An alleged poacher was gunned down at the Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga, and his accomplice was arrested on 14 June 2025

The rangers of the Kruger National Park were patrolling when they saw three men walking near the Ngotso dam

The men were ordered to stop, and they opened fire at the rangers, resulting in a gunfight where one of them was fatally wounded and the other was injured

KRUGER NATIONAL PARK, MPUMALANGA — An alleged poacher was shot and killed, another was arrested, and a third escaped at the Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga on 14 June 2025 after a gunfight with the rangers during a patrol.

Rangers encounter alleged poachers

According to The South African, a group of rangers were patrolling the Satara area when they saw three men, suspected to be illegal Mozambican immigrants, walking by the Ngotso Dam. Two of them were carrying backpacks, and another was armed with a firearm.

When the rangers called out to them to stop and drop the weapon, the armed suspect started shooting at the rangers. A gunfight ensued, and one of the suspects was fatally wounded while the second was shot and injured.

The other suspect fled the scene. The surviving suspected poacher was taken to a nearby hospital. He was charged with attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and trespassing.

Zeph Mkhwanazi issues warning

The Mpumalanga provincial commissioner, General Zeph Mkhwanazi, said the Kruger National Park is a part of South Africa's heritage, and the police will not allow its destruction. He welcomed the arrest and said the police and rangers will continue to work in tandem to keep Kruger National Park safe.

Poaching stats

According to Save the Rhino International, 424 rhinos were poached and killed in 2024. This was a 15% decrease compared to the previous year. KwaZulu-Natal remains one of the hardest-hit provinces in poaching. Most of the rhinos were killed on state properties.

Poaching in South Africa

