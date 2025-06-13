AKA's murder trial has officially resumed as suspects returned to the Durban High Court

The late rapper's alleged killers are facing multiple charges, including murder and firearm possession

South Africans are outraged after seeing the killers and want them to be brought to justice

AKA’s murder trial resumed in the Durban High Court. Images: akaworldwide

The five men suspected of having murdered AKA and Tibz are back in court to stand trial.

AKA murder suspects return to court

Just over two years since AKA and his former manager, Tibz, were gunned down outside a restaurant in Durban, the suspects have returned to court.

Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, Lindani Ndimande, Lindokuhle Ndimande, Eddie Myeza, and Mziwethemba Gwabeni were apprehended in Durban months after the murders, and have been in and out of court as the case continues.

AKA’s murder suspects have returned to court. Image: akaworldwide

Twitter (X) user newslivesa shared footage from their latest appearance in June 2025, showing the suspects in the Durban High Court. The men are reportedly facing charges of murder, conspiracy, attempted murder, firearm possession, and money laundering.

This comes after Briefly News reported on the former KwaZulu-Natal acting National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) director, Advocate Simphiwe Mlotshwa, taking over as the lawyer for all the accused.

Mlotshwa was said to have been working in Eswatini, where he was involved in the extradition appeal for the other two accused suspects, Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande.

Here's what Mzansi said about the AKA murder trial

South Africans are fuming and are convinced the suspects are having a jolly old time in prison:

incontroZA was shattered:

"These are the Mbongolos that took Supa Mega, maar life is not fair."

OOmkobus3 said:

"They become muslim in prison because the muslim food is better and the muslim community sponsors nice food. That gentleman in the brown jacket is a real criminal.

ShowRoom05 was furious:

"Those bloody dogs, they took one of our best musicians away from us."

Mzansi is outraged after seeing AKA’s murder suspects in court. Image: akaworldwide

Mahlubandile007 added:

"They are well fed in prison. That other one looks fat now."

StumashSA asked:

"But why would these random men kill AKA?"

AKA's mom opens up about grief

The rapper's death has left not only his fans shattered, but it has also greatly impacted his family, who are still seeking answers.

AKA's mother is still grieving the loss of his son. Image: akaworldwide

AKA's mom, Lynn Forbes, recently spoke about how grief has impacted her since her son died, saying it has altered her forever:

"Grief has altered me forever, but in that transformation, I found a deeper way of living. Now, I value life, moments, presence and above all, peace, more than anything else."

Lynn said, hearing the sound of a woman crying was triggering, and took her back to when she first heard the news:

"This sound. This heart-wrenching, all-consuming cry, from the depths of your soul. Listening to this, I relive how I cried when I first received the news of my son’s death, which was just over two years ago."

