Media personality Lynn Forbes has unpacked how grief has altered her life forever since she lost her son, Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes

The rapper AKA was shot and killed in Durban on 10 February 2023; however, justice has not yet been served

Social media users comforted Lynn Forbes under her post, and they shared some touching words as they remembered AKA

Lynn Forbes has dug deeper about the way grief had a negativeimpact on her. Image: Lynnforbesza

Source: Instagram

More than two years since the tragic death of rapper AKA, his mother, Lynn Forbes, said she is still battling.

Lynn Forbes remembers the day of AKA's passing

Forbes took to Instagram recently and shared that she was triggered by the sound of a woman crying, and said the screams took her back to the moment she received the news of her son's death.

"This sound. This heart-wrenching, all-consuming cry, from the depths of your soul. Listening to this, I relive how I cried when I first received the news of my son’s death, which was just over two years ago," she said.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Lynn Forbes said that as she fell to her knees, she knew that her life had changed forever.

"Grief has altered me forever, but in that transformation, I found a deeper way of living," she continued. "Now, I value life, moments, presence and above all, peace, more than anything else," she revealed.

Lynn remembers son AKA

In the same post, Lynn penned a heartfelt message to her son AKA, saying the best way she grieves him is to live her life fully. This is something AKA did, and she is walking in his footsteps.

"I carry you with me in everything I do," she said. "I miss you so much. Every moment of every day," she said. Responding to a follower, Lynn added, "Some days are just so tough."

Lynn Forbes has opened up about missing AKA and shared an emotional post. Image: Lynnforbes

Source: Instagram

Mzansi comforts Lynn Forbes

Social media users comforted the grieving mom with heartfelt messages. Here are some of the reactions:

Candice_abrahams comforted:

"Aunty @lynnforbesza. I’m giving you the biggest hug. I pray for you always. We miss Kiernan. Our hearts are with you."

Sofisticated.zitha said:

"His impact was something we can’t even measure."

Razia.pillay4 comforted:

"I was speaking about kiernan yesterday and listening to his music and that contagious smile he had. As a mum, I know this altered your life forever may gods hands always be upon you Mama Lynn."

Kingcgp replied:

"It really cuts deep. I sometimes daydream that I knew him personally due to the connection I have with his music. He has left us with so much to remember him by, RIP SuperMega."

Inganekwane_35 shared:

"I can’t even begin to explain it. Took the easy road of masking what I truly feel with pretentious smiles in public and ugly cries in private because showing how I truly feel confuses those around me. “I’m the strong and independent one remember.”

Watch the emotional video below:

Murder accused denied bail

In a previous report from Briefly News, Muziwenkosi Harvey Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Ndimande appeared at the Durban Magistrate's court, where they were denied bail.

The murder case has since been moved to the High Court.

Source: Briefly News