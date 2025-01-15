Two of the five men accused of murdering rapper AKA made new bail applications based on new facts

Muziwenkosi Harvey Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Ndimande appeared at the Durban Magistrate's court last week

Their applications have reportedly been denied by the Magistrate, stating that there were no new facts to the case

Two murder suspects were denied bail by a Durban court. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

The Durban Magistrates Court denied the two bail applications made by the men accused of murdering rapper Kiernan Forbes.

AKA murder accused to remain in jail

Two of the murder suspects linked to the murders of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and his friend and former business partner Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane made fresh new bail applications based on new facts.

Muziwenkosi Harvey Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Ndimande appeared at the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 9 January 2025.

According to TimesLive, Magistrate Vincent Hlatshwayo denied their applications, stating that there were no new facts to the case.

The two muder accused appeared at the Durban Magistrates' Court and were denied bail. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Murder accused lament family's suffering

The "new facts" they presented in court through their lawyer were not deemed fit by the investigating officer and Hlatshwayo.

Harvey Gwabeni alleged that he owes St Benedict's school R100,000 in school fees, which were due in December 2024. Gwabeni further stated that his child and its mother had to go for counselling since his arrest.

Lindokuhle Ndimande claimed that his taxi was involved in a car accident. However, authorities said no injuries were reported.

The case has reportedly been moved to 7 February 2025.

@MDNnewss posted the X video:

What you need to know about AKA's murder case

Two more men, Siyabonga Ndimande and his brother Malusi Ndimande, were apprehended in Eswatini

They reportedly fled to Eswatini after the murders happened and were arrested by the local police, but they will be facing trial in South Africa after the extradition process is completed

SAPS Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said more arrests in connection to AKA's death are imminent

Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh on his friendship with AKA

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh spoke about the nature of his and Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' friendship when they attended high school together.

Walsh said they were best friends and even formed a hip-hop group, Entity.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News