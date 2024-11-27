During a recent press briefing, the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi shared updates

General Mkhwanazi revealed that the SAPS will be making more imminent arrests in AKA's murder case

The rapper was shot in Durban on February 2023, and so far, seven people have been arrested, but none have been found guilty as yet

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

AKA's murder will take an interesting turn as more arrests are expected. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' is hopefully a few more arrests away from getting justice. The rapper was gunned down outside a Durban franchise on Floria Road in February 2023.

More arrests expected in AKA's murder

Speaking to eNCA, the SAPS Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said they are close to putting the pieces of the puzzle together. Mkhwanazi reiterated that there are developments, and the public will be shocked when they present the evidence.

"We're looking for the main cause, the people behind this. It will take a while, but the puzzle is coming together. When the case is in court, there will be some interesting evidence shared to show the public the extent people go to have someone killed. The picture is emerging, and we're starting to see something interesting beyond those arrested."

There are seven suspects in custody, and of the seven, two are in eSwatini.

@MDNnewss shared the news on X:

Mzansi is hopeful that this case will lead to justice

Fans want justice more than anything, and they are hopeful that the police commissioner will deliver it to Megacy and his family.

@Simphiw18859401 replied:

"Count on this man, but how about Mayiwa's killer?"

@Hozeh5 declared:

"There must be justice for the legend Mega. I suppose extraditions take time. It's been a while since this extradition has been in motion."

@Abraham_Zuma stated:

"If General solves this case, he should be made Chief of the Army, Lieutenant General N. Mkhwanazi.🙏🏽✊🏼 SANDF needs someone like him."

@maozaze said:

"Police going for the mastermind now...catching the biggest fish."

@umtapi shared:

"let it not be the one I am thinking of. This would mean that they really worked."

@FootballStage_1 stated:

"They have been saying that."

@RichBlackWidow questioned:

"This is taking longer than I thought. Just like #SenzoMeyiwaTrial."

@Black_Is_Queen asked:

"Why does it look like the AKA murder case will be solved before the Senzo murder case?"

@JaydenLotto cried:

"How long does it take to extradite someone from Swaziland? I mean it's Swaziland for God's sake."

Nota released from prison following arrest

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nota Baloyi was arrested for 60 days for contempt of court. However, according to reports, he got out after two weeks and is serving house arrest until 2025.

This follows the unsavoury remarks he made about K.O and his brother in AKA's murder, accusing them of hiding something.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News