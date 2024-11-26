Controversial former music executive Nota Baloyi was imprisoned for contempt of court and was sentenced to 60 days

However, according to reports, he got out after two weeks and is serving house arrest until 2025

Mzansi reacted to the report by saying Nota should have learnt his lesson not to speak without repercussions

Nota Baloyi is allegedly serving house arrest and not the full 60-day sentence. Image: Oupa Bopape/Cindy Ord

South African media personality Nota Baloyi is allegedly out of prison. The controversial music executive was arrested for contempt of court involving his defamatory statements about rapper K.O and his brother Scorpio Siya.

Nota said to be home following 2-week prison stay

According to Sunday World, Nota Baloyi was released this week from the Johannesburg Prison. He had only served two weeks instead of his full 60-day sentence.

Baloyi is reportedly under house arrest until January 2025, and the news publication stated that he is on "high-risk supervision."

Mzansi shares mixed reactions to Nota's release

Reacting to the news, as shared by @MDNnewss on X, Mzansi had varying opinions, saying Nota might have learnt his lesson. Others are glad he is back, while some are not happy.

@Scarnia_11 questioned:

"I don't believe this until I see an IG live or X post from the OG."

@DocterDaniels responded:

"He almost spent the festive season behind bars🙂"

@Martha208930633 said:

"I'm not happy to hear that he is back, they should have released him next year in November. This one has a big mouth, and he doesn't deserve mercy."

@NevondoRi said:

"Wow, for some reason twitter was peaceful without him."

@nolomoifa shared:

"I hope the house arrest consists of not being of social media, was hoping for a life sentence."

@AndiswaTsh said:

"So he wasn’t lying when he said he is only going in for two weeks then he will be out."

@wannganwana asked:

"Oh, lord here we go again. Seminar loading him and Mboro prison stories 🤔"

@JujuSePa shared:

"Good behavior, probably."

@miss_machika stated:

"They should make him deactivate X while at it, we will see him next year kahle."

@GermanTank_BW stated:

"At least he will see Christmas. Hopefully, he learnt his lesson."

@Malume_1995 asked:

"Why was he arrested? I wonder which prison he was in."

@Mac_Melo shared:

"He has 20 years worth of stories about being in jail for two weeks."

Nota faces his high school bully

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nota Baloyi recently came face to face with his high school bully after 18 years.

Baloyi confronted the man while they were on a podcast together and even engaged in a heated rap battle.

