A video of a man trying to return R10,500 sent to his account by mistake has Mzansi people buzzing

The honest gent even dropped the reference number in the TikTok clip, to prove his intentions were genuine

While peeps in the comments praised his morals, others tried their luck claiming the money belonged to them

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A man tried to track down the person who transferred money into his account. Image: @global_application_offic

Source: TikTok

Honesty is rare, but this guy is proving it’s not dead yet! A video of a man trying to return R10,500 accidentally sent to his bank account is making waves online.

Man gets unexpected bank deposit

Instead of celebrating his unexpected windfall, he took to social media to spread the word, hoping the rightful owner would come forward.

The guy shares the reference number associated with the deposit in the video posted on his TikTok account @global_application_offic.

Video grabs Mzansi's attention on TikTok

The clip shared on the platform on 25 November has racked up 431,000 views, 20,000 likes and shares.

Watch the video below:

The comments section was nothing short of hilarious, with hundreds of people claiming they sent the money by mistake. Some viewers applauded his integrity.

See some reactions below:

@sihle12451 stated:

"This is not R10 500 but R105 000."

@koketso635 commented:

"Don’t transfer back because it will chow your money."

@dinastro mentioned:

"God bless your good heart, my brother."

@NtombiSkhosana wrote:

"Ngimi ibuyise bo."

@Kgomotso said:

"It’s giving that kid that returned money to the cops. 😂😂"

@Phumi typed:

"It's the scammers, you're a very lucky soul. Xmas."

@Jane suggested:

"You can ask your bank to track who deposited the money."

@Frelee added:

"You are an angel on earth."

@KD said:

"My brother just notify the bank to be on the safe side. They might be a lot more than what you think. If you reverse it you might be donating R10 500."

Teenager returns R2.5 million to the police

In another article, Briefly News reported that a man was named a "hero" after returning an estimated R2.5 million to the authorities.

The 19-year-old stumbled on the money in 2020. On a particular day, he went to an ATM to deposit money for socks his grandfather needed online.

Source: Briefly News