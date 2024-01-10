A 19-year-old was given a "hero" status after he returned approximately R1.2 million to the authorities

Jose Nuñez Romaniz found the money next to an ATM while he was depositing cash to buy his grandfather's socks online

During the discovery, the young man had the voice of his parents, who raised him well in his head

A teenager got rewarded approximately R9 300 for returning R2.5 million to the authorities. Images: @raulbrindis

Source: Twitter

A man from Mexico, Jose Nuñez Romaniz, was named a "hero" after returning $ 135,000 ( estimated R2.5 million) to the authorities.

According to CNN, the 19-year-old stumbled on the money in 2020. On a particular day, he went to an ATM to deposit money for socks his grandfather needed online.

Arriving at the atm, he saw the bag with money beside it.

“I didn’t know what to do. I was, like, dreaming,” Nuñez told CNN. “I was just in shock. I was looking at myself and just thinking, ‘What should I do?'"

The cash was accidentally dropped by a subcontractor

He called the police. The authorities took the money back to the police station to count it, which was 135,000 Dollars.

It is said that a large amount of cash was accidentally left by a subcontractor whose duty was to fill the ATM.

A young man gets rewarded for his act

As a result of his good act, the police presented the young man with a plaque and $500 (estimated R9 300). Businesses also joined in and gave him money and gifts.

According to the publication, at least three businesses gifted him $500 each, and one restaurant gave him a $100 gift card.

The authorities rewarded Jose with approximately R9 300 for his good act. Image: @raulbridis

Source: Twitter

The teenager wants to work for law enforcement

During the discovery, CBS reported that Jose had his parents' voices in his head.

"In the back of my head, I was just thinking about my parents, especially my mom. What she would do if I came home with the money and what she would do with her chancla to hit me."

The young man also wants to work for the law. He is studying criminal justice at Central New Mexico Community College. In addition, he was invited to apply for a job as a public service aide at the police department.

