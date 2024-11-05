Music executive Nota Baloyi recently came face to face with his high school bully after 18 years

The media personality and the man went head to head in a rap battle, and Mzansi had jokes

Some peeps on X (Twitter) noted that Nota is not a great rapper, as he makes himself out to be

South African media personality Nota Baloyi is making headlines once again. The music executive confronted his high school bully in a hilarious video.

Nota Baloyi had a heated conversation with the man who bullied him in high school. Image: lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Nota and bully go face to face

In a viral video, music executive Nota Baloyi faced off with his high school bully. Nota spoke about how the man bullied him 18 years ago when they were still schoolchildren.

The hilarious video ends with them competing in a freestyle battle, and let's just say there was no clear winner.

@S_Phola posted the video on X

Mzansi reacts to video of Nota and his bully

Netizens cracked some serious jokes about Nota and the boy who used to bully him 18 years back. These are some of the hilarious jokes.

@sullersa

"I tried so many times to protect Nota, but he blocked me."

@Classic_OG90

"It is safe to say it's a school for special kids."

@ManziniSimand

"He doesn’t wanna give the other guy a chance because he knows he’s gonna say it all. Typical Nota."

@Linkz42

"Nah, Nota was actually good😅 To be fair that was a genuine off the top."

@ChizMoyo

"Nota is like a specialist in black men moments 😂😂😂every chance he gets, he has to prove he’s being hated on."

@VuyisileMavesta

"Nota is gonna claim he’s the one who found Kane Keid."

@LuciusMDZ

"Nota is a special guy shem."

@UmZuluu

"Must’ve been a special high school for retards cause what is this?"

@GaryTidoStark

"His better than, you know who."

@IamCAYB

"Normalise therapy hleng!"

@mohokolodi

"Nota must just drop 1 track what!! Let the masses decide. He must stop telling us lies. There are tons of young beatmakers who would push him a bit at the split second."

@Sibu8903

"Nota knows the other dude would body him in a battle, give the man a chance!!! Nota is a poser of note."

@TEBI4THEVIBES

"And this is the guy who is hating on K.O for whatever reason? Nah man God have mercy what has K.O done or any of us on this earth to witness a Nota in our generation."

Nota asks Mzansi to pray for Kabza De Small

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nota Baloyi weighed in on a video of Kabza De Small in bed with another woman.

The music exec asked people to pray for Kabza De Small amid the cheating scandal.

Source: Briefly News