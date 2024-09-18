The controversial Nota Baloyi continued to slam the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema

Once again, the controversial Nota Baloyi has taken another jab at the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema.

Nota Baloyi continues to drag Julius Malema

Music executive Nota Baloyi once again has picked a bone with Julius Malema. Berita's ex-husband made some accusations about Julius Malema and his party.

The star wrote a tweet on his Twitter (X) page accusing the politician of not being worthy to be the nation's president and that he doesn't know how to give good advice.

He wrote:

"Julius Malema’s Face The Nation interview removes all possible doubt in his ineptitude as a leader… He doesn’t have what it takes to be a President. He hasn’t done the work and he doesn’t have good advisors. Those votes are wasted!"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Nota's jab

Shortly after the star slammed Malema, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions:

@IamTomTsibinki said:

"After all these years in politics, he is still politically immature. Political intelligence is non-existent in him."

@TkayDolukhulu wrote:

"I've been saying, Malema is not capable of being a South African president he's fine where he is."

@QuinK13 responded:

"That is what we have been saying since 2008 he is not good for South Africa."

@mla4zo questioned:

"Who is your preferred leader?"

@miledesh responded:

"This was his first sober minded interview after so much noise around him, I’m just waiting for a second one before I come to my final conclusion about where I stand with him as a black influential leader."

@NeededChange10 replied:

"I wish I can say your wrong but you are 100% correct. I thought there was still hope but last night I realised it is impossible."

Nota Baloyi vows to throw hands at Kwesta

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi was taken aback by claims made by Senzo "Kwesta" Vilakazi on MacG's Podcast and Chill about not being "made" by him.

During the interview, Kwesta denied being managed nor signed by the controversial hip-hop pioneer. According to ZAlebs, Baloyi has always claimed that he impacted and nurtured the award-winning rapper's career.

