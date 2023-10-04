Nota Baloyi responded to EFF president Julius Malema after he blocked him on X

The music executive claimed online that Julius Malema is threatened by him

Netizens flooded his comment section with their opinions regarding Nota's reaction

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Nota Baloyi claimed that he threatens EFF leader Julius Malema. Image: lavidanota, Julius.malema.sello

Source: Instagram

Bathong, Nota and Julius Malema are at loggerheads with each other. The music executive responded to the EFF's leader's tantrum.

Malema blocks Nota Baloyi on X

Music Executive has been making headlines for the past couple of years and seems to enjoy being at the top of the trending lists. Nota trended for sharing screenshots not long ago showing Dr Nandipha's brother threatening him.

Nota always has something to say about everything and anything. Malema and Nota have lately found themselves at the centre of controversy.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

The EFF political party leader, Julius, recently blocked Nota Baloyi on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Nota responds to Malema blocking him on X

Speaking to Briefly News, Nota said he knows the real reason why the EFF leader blocked him on the social media platform.

He said:

"He blocked me because I said that his conduct is unbecoming of a leader of an organisation. He is on trial for a serious criminal offence. He fired a rifle in the air in a crowd full of people. The publicly available evidence proves that it was a real rifle, it had live ammunition & instead of being repentant, he goes on a rant insulting the judge presiding over his case, showing that he doesn’t take the charges against him seriously.

"He has brought the EFF into disrepute, and his deputy has been sanctioned by parliament & supporter of the party like myself; having voted EFF in previous elections, we are well within our right to condemn the criminal conduct of its leaders. Should he be found guilty, the party will collapse & the 10 years that it took to get it to be the 2nd largest party in the opposition would be a failure.

Nota further mentioned that Malema is on a self-destructive rampage that will compromise SA's socialist revolution, proving that he is unfit to be the president one day.

Nota also posted on X why Malema blocked him.

Check out the tweet below:

Netizens respond to Nota's tweet

Shortly after Nota Baloyi posted his tweet, netizens flooded his comment section. Check out some of the comments below:

@way_eazy wrote:

"Don't lose sleep over this one."

@kgothatso64 replied:

"If we're being honest with you, you're the most talking person and you do the least."

@SK_Matuka said:

"In the aftermath of?"

@shemspeare responded:

"Aw Nota you know di Revolution now."

@moepathusi wrote:

"Rolling on the floor, he knows he had to thwart people like you before exposing the hypocrisy in him."

@welby_t replied:

"Fools Get Blocked Blocked."

@MrB61047168 said:

"You didn't get message, fools get blocked, let it sink in that dandaaa head."

Nota Baloyi vows to throw hands at Kwesta

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi was taken aback by claims made by Senzo "Kwesta" Vilakazi on MacG's Podcast and Chill about not being "made" by him.

During the interview, Kwesta denied being managed nor signed by the controversial hip-hop pioneer. According to ZAlebs, Baloyi has always claimed that he impacted and nurtured the award-winning rapper's career.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News