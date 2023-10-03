Popular 90s Kwaito group, Trompies, is back to touring and taking international gigs after taking a lengthy hiatus

Mahoota has been missing in action, but his absence from the performances has been explained

The group members have reportedly been contemplating replacing the singer, but Eugene Mthethwa has provided clarity on that

Trompies group member Eugene Mthethwa has clarified why Mahoota is no longer performing with them. Image: @simplyeugene01, @djmahoota

Trompies group member Eugene Mthethwa has provided clarity on why Mahoota has gone AWOL from Trompies.

Mahoota and Trompies have drifted apart

The popular 90s Kwaito group, Trompies, has returned to rocking stages both locally and internationally after a short hiatus.

While Mahoota's absence has been noted, his absence has not made that much of an effect. According to ZiMoja, the group members have reportedly been contemplating replacing the singer.

A source told the news publication that they drifted apart when things started going really bad for the group. However, his career prospered and even formed a duo with Vetkuk, named Vetkuk vs. Mahoota.

Is Trompies looking to replace Mahoota?

Singer turned politician, Eugene Mthethwa has provided clarity on that matter and denied ever thinking about replacing Mahoota.

He told the online blog that although they have not shared the stage in a very long time, plans to replace him are non-existent.

Providing clarity on his absence, Eugene said that Mahoota has his own gigs to focus on, and their dates always clash. He also added that it would be very unfair on him if they were to ask him to cancel his gigs or leave the group.

Mjokes from Trompies dies, Eugene reveals cause of death

The group lost one of its members, Mjokes, in 2021. After reports suggested that he was drinking and driving, Eugene Mthethwa condemned this dangerous act.

He called out people for drinking under the influence of alcohol and said that one of their members passed away due to this.

He insinuated that Eugene was intoxicated when he passed on.

Oskido reflects on his success and that of Kalawa Jazmee

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Oskido has been looking to celebrate his success in the music industry.

He enjoys a career that spans over three decades. The mogul also expressed excitement to share the story of his recording company, especially the youth of Mzansi. His series will reflect on the evolution of the label and its co-founders.

The tell-all series will be one for the books.

