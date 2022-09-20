Mahoota took to social media to share clips he filmed at Alaska member Crazy Thibos' funeral in Johannesburg over the weekend

The talented dancer and Kwaito legend was buried at Westpark Cemetery following his untimely death a few days ago

Social media users agreed that it was a fitting send-off for Thibos as pansulas danced at the graveyard while DJs played some of the songs he made with Alaska

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Mahoota has taken to his timeline to share touching clips from Crazy Thibos' funeral. The Alaska member passed away a few weeks ago.

Mahoota posted clips of pansulas dancing at the graveyard during funeral of Thibos. Image: @djmahoota, @oskidoibelieve

Source: Instagram

Crazy Thibos was given a proper send-off fit for a Kwaito pansula on Sunday, 18 September. The late artist's Kalawa Jazmee record label friends attended his funeral at the Community Hall in Meadowlands.

TshisaLIVE reports that the Accuse hitmaker was laid to rest at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg. Alaska songs were played on full blast in celebration of the star's life. Pansulas danced at the graveyard while mourners took videos.

Mahoota took to Instagram to share a clip of dancers doing their thing while mourners ululated and whistled in celebration.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media users took to the Trompies member's comment section to share their thoughts on the clip he posted. Many agreed that it was a fitting send-off for the dancer and singer.

nthatimoshesh said:

"What a fitting send off."

cikxx commented:

"This gave me goosebumps, yazi this is such a fitting send-off."

becksmoloi wrote:

"Rest in peace, Thibos."

mankgadim said:

"What a beautiful send off. Ke gore you want to reveal our age vele. May his soul rest in peace."

ntokozo_phila_radebe wrote:

"What a beautiful send off."

sof_dishas added:

"What a send off. 1852 tjo-vi-tjo. RIP Thibos."

Alaska's 'Crazy Thibos' passes away

In related news, Briefly News reported that Thabo 'Crazy Thibos' Tsotetsi from Kwaito group Alaska died a few days ago. The Kwaito legend's passing was confirmed by one of Kalawa Jazzmee founders, Oskido, on his timeline.

Alaska was signed under Oskido's record label. The music group that Thibos was part of brought Mzansi hits such as Accuse, Tsentswembu and Hosherr. They were one of the top Kwaito groups back when Kwaito was still ruling the aiwaves in Mzansi.

Taking to Instagram, Oskido shared a snap of Thibos when he paid tribute to the dancer and songwiter. Oscar Warona captioned his post:

"Rest in Power my King."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News