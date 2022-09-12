Alaska member Thabo 'Crazy Thibos' Tsotetsi has passed away and Mzansi celebs have taken to the timeline to share heartfelt condolences to his family

The news of the Kwaito legend's passing was shared on social media by Oskido who added that the late star's family would share more details at a later stage

Scores of Alaska's fans took to social media to send their condolences to the late dancer who brought Mzansi hits such as Hosherr and Accuse

Thabo 'Crazy Thibos' Tsotetsi from Kwaito group Alaska has passed away. The Kwaito legend's death was confirmed on social media by one of Kalawa Jazzmee founders, Oskido.

Alaska’s ‘Crazy Thibos’ has passed away. Image: @oskidoibelieve

Source: Instagram

Alaska was signed under Oskido's label. The music group brought Mzansi hits such as Accuse, Tsentswembu and Hosherr. They were one of the top Kwaito groups back when Kwaito was still big in Mzansi.

Taking to Instagram, Oskido shared a snap of Thibos when he paid tribute to the dancer and singer. Oskido captioned his post:

"Rest in Power my King."

TshisaLIVE reports that Oskido shared that Thibos' family would provide more details surrounding his cause of death. The likes of Black Coffee, Mampintsha and Theo Kgosinkwe took to Oskido's comment section and sent praying hands emojis after he shared the sad news.

The EFF also took to Twitter to send its condolences to the late star's family and friends.

"The EFF Sends its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the Kwaito Star Thabo 'Crazy Thibos' Tsotetsi who was a member of Alaska. The talent he shared with South Africa will forever be cherished. May his soul rest in revolutionary and perfect peace."'

Music lovers also took to social media to share their condolences to Thibos' family and friends.

@Rapmasha said:

"Picat is the only one left, condolences to him and Tbose family Alaska for life."

@KleinbooiTebo10 wrote:

"Rest in perfect peace T-bos."

@leboJacob2 said:

"May his soul rest in eternal peace."

@eliasnkakala1 wrote:

"Rest in power. My dear brother."

@Chum284 added:

"Sincere condolences to the Tsotetsi's family, May his soul rest in peace."

