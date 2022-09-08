Afrotainment boss DJ Tira has taken to his timeline to show off his brand new ride and Mzansi is here for it

Makoya Bearings shared that he got the cool whip from Highway Malanda Toyota and encouraged his fans to get their cars from there if they want a discount

The music producer's followers and friends took to his comment section to congratulate him for getting the lux whip

DJ Tira has blessed himself with a brand new ride. The music producer took to his timeline to share the good news.

DJ Tira showed off his brand new car on his timeline. Image: @djtira

Source: Instagram

Makoya Bearings got the new whip from Highway Malanda Toyota. The Sikilidi hitmaker took to to his timeline to show off the whip.

Taking to Instagram this week, the excited Malume posted snaps and a video of himself being handed the keys to the whip. Tira captioned his post:

"Who wants a ride? Ziyakhala manje. Shout out to Highway Malanda Toyota for the ride, if you want a car at a good price hola at Ndumiso on 0734507406 and ask for a Dj Tira discount!"

The star's followers and celeb friends took to his comment section on the video and pic sharing app to congratulate him.

DJ Fresh wrote:

"A bakkie, vele, is the only way to transport imali yase Afro."

ltd_musiq's said:

"Congratulations Malume."

halfwaymalanda commented:

"Welcome to the @halfwaymalanda family @djtira."

vip_zn01 said:

"Congra Malume, ngicela uLift."

nduduzo_engee wrote:

"Makoya wethu, congratulations."

muremelau added:

"Bravo, shout-out to you."

DJ Tira cleans up Durban CBD

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Tira did his bit to keep the city of Durban clean. The Afrotainment boss collaborated with eThekwini Deputy Mayor Philani Mavundla on a campaign to clean the Durban CBD.

On Thursday, 8 september, Tira, other Durban musicians and scores of people heed the call to clean the CBD ahead of the festive season. Apart from DJ Tira and Mavundla, eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and Duzuzane Zuma also showed up at the campaign.

DJ Tira told Briefly News that it's important to keep the city clean to attract visitors. Durban attracks thousands of tourists during the summer season.

Tira also took to his Instagram to share some of the snaps he took with former president Jacob Zuma's son at the clean up campaign.

