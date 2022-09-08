DJ Tira cleaned up the Durban CBD with eThekwini Deputy Mayor Philani Mavundla and Duduzane Zuma on Thursday

The Afrotainment boss shared that it's important to keep the city clean ahead of the festive season in order to attract new visitors

The Thank You Mr DJ hitmaker also took to his timeline to share pics of himself and Zuma junior at the clean up campaign

DJ Tira is doing his bit to keep the city of Durban clean. The Afrotainment boss collaborated with eThekwini Deputy Mayor Philani Mavundla on a campaign to clean the Durban CBD.

DJ Tira cleaned up the Durban CBD with eThekwini Deputy Mayor Philani Mavundla and Duduzane Zuma. Image: Briefly News

Source: Original

On Thursday, 8 September, Tira, other Durban musicians and scores of people heed the call to clean the CBD ahead of the festive season. Apart from DJ Tira and Mavundla, eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and Duzuzane Zuma also showed up at the campaign.

DJ Tira told Briefly News that it's important to keep the city clean to attract visitors. Durban attracts thousands of tourists during the summer season.

Tira also took to his Instagram to share some of the snaps he took with former president Jacob Zuma's son at the clean up campaign.

He also shared a clip of Kaunda addressing hundreds of residents who also helped clean up the CBD ahead of the busy December time.

A few peeps took to Makoya Bearings' comment section to applaud him for cleaning his city.

standsshane said:

"Well done, Makoya."

zakhelemikekhumalo wrote:

"I love this maDurban amahle, keep up with good work."

Source: Briefly News