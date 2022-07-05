Afrotainment boss DJ Tira was hilariously trolled for his Durban July look but laughed out loud at the joke made about the colour of his suit

One social media troll decided to compare the colour of Makoya Bearings' look to a bottle of methylated spirits

The Thank You Mr DJ hitmaker jokingly accused the people who made fun of the colour of his designer suit of being jealous, as the snap has been liked more than 30 000 times

DJ Tira's Durban July look was hilariously roasted on the timeline. The music producer was dressed to the nines at the glamorous event, but some people decided to roast him for it.

DJ Tira was hilariously trolled for his Durban July look. Image: @djtira

Source: Instagram

With an aim to impress, the Thank You Mr DJ hitmaker rocked a designer suit at the annual show. Some trolls decided to shade him for his look.

Taking to Instagram, Makoya Bearings posted a collage of his pic with a methylated spirits bottle. He jokingly accused those who made the collage of being jealous. DJ Tira captioned his post:

"Ninomona (Y'all are jealous). Spirit, nizosha (y'all will burn)!"

Methylated spirits is used for removing stains and as a fuel in small lamps and heaters. Malume disabled comments on the hilarious post. The pic has been liked by more than 30 000 people since he shared it on his timeline.

Lerato Kganyago claps back at disrespectful blogger who came for her Durban July look

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lerato Kganyago clapped back hard at controversial blogger Musa Khawula. The disrespectful Twitter user rubbed the media personality up the wrong way when he called her "Bonang Lite".

Musa shared a snap of the stunner's Durban July look on his timeline. He referred to her as Bonang Lite in the pic's caption. After seeing the post, Lerato lost it.

She dropped bombs on Musa Khawula and aired his dirty laundry on Twitter. Lerato Kganyago claimed Musa has criminal charges dating back to 2013. She alleged that he has been convicted on drug trafficking and robbery charges, "just to name a few".

Source: Briefly News