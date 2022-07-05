Chilombo singer Jhené Aiko and her longtime boyfriend Big Sean have finally confirmed that they are expecting their first child together

Aiko took to her Instagram page to post a throwback picture of herself holding her belly, while Big Sean also shared that he couldn't wait for their baby

The celebrity couple's confirmation comes months after a fan tweeted that she saw Jhenè Aiko with a baby bump in a store

Jhené Aiko and her longtime boyfriend Big Sean are expecting their first baby together. The stars, who have had an on-again, off-again relationship since 2016, both confirmed the good news to their fans.

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean have confirmed rumours that they are expecting a baby together. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

News that Aiko was pregnant first hit the social media streets last month when a fan claimed to have seen the Chilombo hitmaker in a Whole Foods store. The fans headed to Twitter to write:

"I just saw Jhené Aiko and Big Sean at Whole Foods and she's very pregnant. Iktr Sean."

After weeks of speculation from fans, Jhenè Aiko and Big Sean's representative confirmed the news to People. The representative said the stars are both elated for their family's new addition.

"The couple is overjoyed and looks forward to this next chapter."

According to Complex, Big Sean also headed to his Instagram stories to share the good news with his fans. The Bounce Back hitmaker said he couldn't wait to be a father. He wrote:

“Whole new motivation for real! Very grateful God continues to bless us, thank you. Can’t wait to be a dad.”

