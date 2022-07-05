Media personality and businesswoman Lerato Kganyago took to social media to clap back at disrespectful blogger, Musa Khawula

The Metro FM presenter was fuming after the controversial entertainment blogger posted her Durban July pic and called her "Bonang Lite"

The stunner accused Musa of having two ID numbers, adding that he has been convicted of drug trafficking and robbery

Lerato Kganyago clapped back hard at controversial blogger Musa Khawula. The disrespectful Twitter user rubbed the media personality up the wrong way when he called her "Bonang Lite".

Lerato Kganyago threw major shade in the direction of a disrespectful blogger. Image: @leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

Musa shared a snap of the stunner's Durban July look on his timeline. He referred to her as Bonang Lite on the pic's caption. After seeing the post, Lerato lost it.

She then dropped bombs on Musa Khawula and aired his dirty laundry on Twitter. According to ZAlebs, Lerato claimed Musa has criminal charges dating back to 2013. Lerato Kganyago alleged that he has been convicted of drug trafficking and robbery "just to name a few".

"Your 2 ID numbers won’t hide who you are! Tweeting VILE things about people from your grandmother's back room, KZN isn’t as big as you think. You and your celeb friend tried to make my life uncomfortable, and I told you I will get you! @MusaKhawula I'M NOT THE ONE!"

The star's fans applauded her for standing up to Musa. They shared that he has been very disrespectful on the micro-blogging app.

@Xavier__101 said:

"Musa hasn't said anything so far, I think Lerato Kganyago is on to something. Let's wait & see."

@BrunoSigwela wrote:

"Calling Lerato Kganyago "Bonang Lite" is distasteful and disrespectful, that woman has worked so hard into building her own brand. Stop being unnecessary."

@ScelonG commented:

"Lerato Kganyago, from today on, I am your biggest fan. Musa Khawula has been character assassinating a lot of people in this app. Finally, the giraffe over reached."

Lerato Kganyago's hubby blesses her with lux hotel

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lerato Kganyago's man shut down Valentine's Day. Thami Ndlala gifted his boo a whole hotel in celebration of their love.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Lerato announced that she was blessed with a hotel. She's now the proud owner of 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa and the restaurant is named AMOR.

Peeps took to Twitter to share that Valentine's Day should just be named after the media personality after what her man did for her. @kaziii___m commented:

"Lerato Kganyago's husband said 'Lemme invest in my wife, here's a hotel wifey.' Nah, this is huge hey. Love this for her, andifun' ungatsho."

Source: Briefly News