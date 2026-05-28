Amahle Biyela has finally responded to the claims made by her mother-in-law that she does not know her

In a spicy clapback to an X troll, Amahle responded to Khanyi 'MaYeni' Mseleku's claims that she was not properly introduced to her

Biyela is the fiancée of Izingane Zes'thembu star Mpumelelo Mseleku, and he paid lobola for her in 2025

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Amahle Biyela has finally broken her silence over MaYeni’s confession that she does not know her. Image: sbindi.mseleku, khanyi.yeni

Source: Instagram

Amahle Biyela has reacted to claims made by her mother-in-law, Khanyi 'MaYeni' Mseleku, that she was not properly introduced to her before the lobola process was completed.

In a spicy clapback at a troll, MaBiyela, who is Izingane Zes'thembu star Mpumelelo Mseleku's fiancée, broke her silence on the matter.

Amahle Biyela reacts to trolls asking about MaYeni

In one of her quirky TikTok's, Biyela was flooded with comments about her relationship with Mpumelelo and his family, particularly his mother, MaYeni.

One fan said, "MaYeni said she does not know you," to which Biyela reacted with a cheeky response, which said, "So, now what must I do about that?"

The drama came after MaYeni claimed that she was excluded from her son Mpumelelo's lobola negotiations, which took place in June 2025. MaYeni said the preparations for the negotiations happened in her home; however, she was not informed, nor did she get involved.

"People ask me about this, but I honestly do not know anything," she said. "I gave birth to a son, but when he decided to lobola someone, he forgot that he had a mother. Everything happened right here in this house, while I was here, but nobody told me anything," she said.

She continued crashing out, saying she had Mpumelelo outside of wedlock, and at some point, she and Musa broke up, so she had to take care of their son alone.

"We got back together, but now, when there is something that they do together, they sideline me. Therefore, I cannot answer about a daughter-in-law I know nothing about. I hope that the girl's family, when they watch this show, they know that I do not know their child because Mseleku never told me about her," she added. "The Biyela family do not know what is going on, they will think I do not accept their daughter when that is not the case," she replied.

Amahle Biyela clapped back at MaYeni’s claims. Image: mabiyela

Source: TikTok

Fans are convinced that Sbindi has unfollowed Biyela

In more Amahle and Mpumelelo updates, Mpumelelo 'Sbindi' Mseleku has apparently unfollowed his fiancée, Amahle Gasela, on Instagram

Mpumelelo paid lobola to Amahle Gasela in July 2027, and in the recent episodes, his mother, MaYeni, said she was excluded, hence she does not recognise Amahle

Social media users were not surprised by this, as many people thought things were bound to be messy

Source: Briefly News