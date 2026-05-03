On the latest episode of Uthando Nes'thembu, MaYeni confronted Musa Mseleku over her exclusion from her son's lobola negotiations

Mpumelelo Mseleku paid lobola to Amahle Biyela's family in July 2025, but his decision to marry her was met with controversy

MaYeni called Musa Mseleku out for making it seem as though she does not like Amahle Biyela, meanwhile, she does not even know her

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MaYeni dragged Musa Mseleku for not involving her in Mpumelelo Mseleku and Amahle Biyela’s lobola. Image: Musamseleku

Source: Instagram

The latest episode of the hit Mzansi Magic show, Uthando Nes'thembu, saw Musa Mseleku clashing with his second wife, MaYeni, over their son Mpumelelo Mseleku's lobola.

A clip from the episode made rounds, with MaYeni dragging her husband, Musa, for filth, after he made it seem as though she had not accepted Amahle Biyela as her daughter-in-law.

MaYeni speaks on Mpumelelo's lobola

Briefly News previously reported that Izingane Zesthembu reality TV star Mpumelelo 'Sbindi' Mseleku paid lobola to Amahle Biyela's family in July 2025. His decision to take a second wife sparked controversy because he was accused of not being able to afford a new home.

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In the episode, MaYeni said the preparations for the negotiations happened in her home; however, she was not informed, nor did she get involved.

"People ask me about this, but I honestly do not know anything," she said. "I gave birth to a son, but when he decided to lobola someone, he forgot that he had a mother. Everything happened right here in this house, while I was here, but nobody told me anything," she said.

She continued crashing out, saying she had Mpumelelo outside of wedlock, and at some point, she and Musa broke up, so she had to take care of their son alone.

"We got back together, but now, when there is something that they do together, they sideline me. Therefore, I cannot answer to a daughter-in-law I know nothing about. I hope that the girl's family, when they watch this show, they know that I do not know ther child because Mseleku never told me about her," she closed off.

Mseleku said Mpumelelo is the one who has to answer to MaYeni's complaints, but she was not having it.

"The Biyela family do not know what is going on, they will think I do not accept their daughter when that is not the case," she said.

MaYeni said she was excluded from Mpumelelo Mseleku and Amahle Biyela’s lobola. Image: Mzansimagic

Source: Twitter

Mzansi sides with MaYeni

Viewers reacted to the clip shared by @rivo_iris, who captioned it:

"Nah, I’d be as mad as Shibase, how do ya’ll not involve her when her son eLobola? I get why she’s hurt. Musa is a wicked man."

@pamela_phumi slammed:

"Musa doesn't respect MaYeni; he hates her. Y'all remember how quickly he called Macele after Lwandle told him that he might have impregnated a girl. He didn't even sleep on it, he immediately drove to Sea Park. But he couldn't afford Mayeni the same respect. Sies."

@YMzimkulu stated:

"Mseleku is an uncultured core narcissist, like the Yeni family should have given a cow as well to accompany Mpumelelo’s cows to his in-laws, since Mpumelelo is their nephew."

Musa Mseleku cries on TV

Briefly News previously reported that Musa Mseleku and his family made way to MaKhwela's home, and they had gifts.

A hilarious moment from the latest episode was when Musa Mseleku got emotional and started crying.

Source: Briefly News