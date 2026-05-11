A new video of Shandesh and Mimi Mogale's awkward interaction at a mutual event has ignited a social media frenzy

Mimi went viral for ignoring Lekompo singer Shandesh, and even made her presence known by passing without greeting

Fans have weighed in on the drama, with many people speculating that they are still together, and it's all an act, while others are annoyed

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Shandesh and Mimi Mogale's awkward interaction has the internet divided. Image: Shandesh_music, Mimi

Source: Instagram

Social media users are now speculating that there is more to the story between Shandesh and her ex-fiance Mimi Mogale.

After Mimi rudely passed Shandesh without acknowledging her, but touched her, she started an online frenzy, with people overanalysing the Sdudla or Slenda hitmaker's body language.

In a new video shared by khuliso_Neels, who captioned it, "Oh, love to see it," Shandesh walked up to Mimi to confront her about her behaviour. In the same clip, Mimi claims not to have seen Shandesh, but gets cut short when she tells a woman not to record her.

When a third person was introduced to the relationship, people dragged the singer, but Mimi quickly shut all of that down, urging people to be fair towards the Lekompo singer.

"It's unfair that you guys are coming for Shandesh; I'm the one you should be coming for. I don't mind the names, I take full accountability," Mimi wrote.

Mzansi suspects something more to the story

The internet is left divided by this occurrence. On one hand, some people speculate that they are still together and are putting up a show. Others can't shake the feeling that there is more beneath the surface.

@GirlfriendNo22 asked:

"I find Mimi very annoying. Why does it seem like Mimi is a bitter ex?"

@Ndizamshindep said:

"I'm one of those people who also think that they are still together."

@TruthAfrikan said:

"Nah, I doubt that they are back together. You must look at Shandesh's facial expressions and how she looks when Mimi is speaking; that should tell you that there is tension between the two. Love is seeing through people's eyes and how they connect."

@khuliso_Neels stated:

"Mimi is the actual problem. The real villain."

@Ndzalama290078 stated:

"She’s saying I didn’t see you, bro. Social media relationships never end well."

@Godmothethe speculated:

"These people are performing. They are still together."

@khuliso_Neels claimed:

"Mimi actually scammed her already because Shandesh bought her an iPhone 17 Pro and Nike tracksuits."

Mimi and Shandesh's break-up sparks drama

In a previous report from Briefly News, in March 2026, Shandesh spoke about starting over, hinting at a break-up with Mimi Mogale.

"Don't be afraid to start over. Sometimes, that's where your real power begins. Go where you are valued and never cry for someone who can't even see the worth in your tears."

In the same instance, Mimi spoke about leaving behind the chaos and moving away from the drama. This gave fans the impression that the couple had indeed broken up, and something big had happened between them.

Source: Briefly News