Lekompo Star Shandesh’s Cryptic Message Hints at a Breakup With Girlfriend
- The rumour mill suggests that Lekompo star Shandesh recently broke up with her girlfriend
- This, after the pair shared cryptic messages on their social media pages about walking away and moving on from toxic situations, months after their engagement
- Their rumoured split was met with mixed reactions from the online community, with several users seemingly rejoicing, while others hoped the rumours weren't true
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Social media went into overdrive with speculation after rumours surfaced that Shandesh and her fiancée had broken up.
Months after going on a romantic getaway together, the pair has allegedly called it quits after they each posted cryptic messages on their Facebook pages, hinting at possible tension in their private lives.
On 26 March 2026, X (formerly Twitter) user KhananiShingan1 shared screenshots of the pair's posts, with Shandesh's posts highlighting the power of starting over.
"Don't be afraid to start over. Sometimes, that's where your real power begins. Go where you are valued and never cry for someone who can't even see the worth in your tears."
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Meanwhile, her partner, Mimi Mogale, shared a message that appeared to signal the final nail in the coffin for the couple's relationship. In a post that many fans interpreted as a direct jab at the award-winning Lekompo star, Mimi hinted at her desire for a fresh start, far removed from the drama.
"The smartest move you'll ever make is walking away from the chaos you never should've entertained in the first place. Not every battle is yours. Not every mess is worth cleaning up. Protect your peace, and let fools play their own games."
This "peace over chaos" mantra has shifted the narrative from a simple breakup to a potentially messy fallout months after the pair seemingly announced their engagement, with many wondering what exactly went down behind closed doors.
See Shandesh and Mimi Mogale's posts below.
Social media weighs in on Shandesh's alleged split
Fans and online users commented on the couple's apparent split. Read some of the comments below.
phiphiMT said:
"Yoh, the way they hate Mimi, people will throw a bash if it's true."
thandiwe_mazwi was in disbelief:
"That can't be true."
MissTsiboo wrote:
"I haven’t seen much of them on social media these days."
tigerbrands_ noted:
"Better for Mimi, so she moves on with her life."
edwin_16_04 was shocked:
"That was so fast."
Cassper Nyovest's wife celebrates their engagement anniversary
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cassper Nyovest's wife, Pulane Mojaki, sharing footage from the day the rapper asked for her hand in marriage.
The romantic footage, shared on the second anniversary of the couple's engagement, captured the surprise on Mojaki's face when her husband went down on one knee to propose.
It brought tears of joy to loyal fans, who couldn't get over the romantic setting, while a handful of critics continued to pick at their controversial past.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za