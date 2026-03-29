The rumour mill suggests that Lekompo star Shandesh recently broke up with her girlfriend

This, after the pair shared cryptic messages on their social media pages about walking away and moving on from toxic situations, months after their engagement

Their rumoured split was met with mixed reactions from the online community, with several users seemingly rejoicing, while others hoped the rumours weren't true

Shandesh has reportedly broken up with her girlfriend. Image: shandesh_music

Source: Instagram

Social media went into overdrive with speculation after rumours surfaced that Shandesh and her fiancée had broken up.

Months after going on a romantic getaway together, the pair has allegedly called it quits after they each posted cryptic messages on their Facebook pages, hinting at possible tension in their private lives.

On 26 March 2026, X (formerly Twitter) user KhananiShingan1 shared screenshots of the pair's posts, with Shandesh's posts highlighting the power of starting over.

"Don't be afraid to start over. Sometimes, that's where your real power begins. Go where you are valued and never cry for someone who can't even see the worth in your tears."

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Lekompo star Shandesh and her girlfriend, Mimi Mogale, posted cryptic messages on Facebook, hinting at a break up. Image: _mimii.lyon

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, her partner, Mimi Mogale, shared a message that appeared to signal the final nail in the coffin for the couple's relationship. In a post that many fans interpreted as a direct jab at the award-winning Lekompo star, Mimi hinted at her desire for a fresh start, far removed from the drama.

"The smartest move you'll ever make is walking away from the chaos you never should've entertained in the first place. Not every battle is yours. Not every mess is worth cleaning up. Protect your peace, and let fools play their own games."

This "peace over chaos" mantra has shifted the narrative from a simple breakup to a potentially messy fallout months after the pair seemingly announced their engagement, with many wondering what exactly went down behind closed doors.

See Shandesh and Mimi Mogale's posts below.

Fans suspect that Shandesh and her girlfriend have broken up. Image: KhananiShingan1

Source: Twitter

Social media weighs in on Shandesh's alleged split

Fans and online users commented on the couple's apparent split. Read some of the comments below.

phiphiMT said:

"Yoh, the way they hate Mimi, people will throw a bash if it's true."

thandiwe_mazwi was in disbelief:

"That can't be true."

MissTsiboo wrote:

"I haven’t seen much of them on social media these days."

tigerbrands_ noted:

"Better for Mimi, so she moves on with her life."

edwin_16_04 was shocked:

"That was so fast."

Online users shared mixed reactions to the rumours of Shandesh's break up. Image: _mimii.lyon

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest's wife celebrates their engagement anniversary

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cassper Nyovest's wife, Pulane Mojaki, sharing footage from the day the rapper asked for her hand in marriage.

The romantic footage, shared on the second anniversary of the couple's engagement, captured the surprise on Mojaki's face when her husband went down on one knee to propose.

It brought tears of joy to loyal fans, who couldn't get over the romantic setting, while a handful of critics continued to pick at their controversial past.

Source: Briefly News