A staff member at Notten's Bush Camp in the Greater Kruger National Park went viral after a video showed her balancing a champagne bottle on her head

The clip caught the attention of people around the world, with many saying only a South African could pull something like this off

Many praised Gift's rhythm and balance, and the whole moment left many expats feeling nostalgic

A woman working at a lodge in the Kruger National Park. Images:@nottens_bushcamp

Source: Instagram

A video out of Notten's Bush Camp in the Greater Kruger National Park has been making people smile all over the internet. The lodge's Instagram page @nottens_bushcamp shared the clip on 6 May 2026, following a staff member named Gift. The woman made her way along one of the lodge's pathways with a champagne bottle balanced perfectly on her head.

What made it special is that she's not just walking. She's dancing, hips swinging, feet moving, arms flowing, all to the classic South African sounds of Mango Groove. Not once did the bottle shift. The person filming her asked her to turn around for a closer look, but Gift just kept moving forward. she was completely in her element.

The Mango Groove track playing in the background added another layer to the whole moment, taking many South Africans straight back to their childhoods while giving international viewers a proper taste of the country's culture and spirit.

Where is the Notten's Bush Camp lodge?

Notten's Bush Camp sits within the Sabie Game Reserve, part of the Greater Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga. It's a family-run lodge known for Big Five game drives, bush walks, and a lovely atmosphere lit by candles and lanterns at night. The camp has only nine private suites.

Watch the Instagram clip here.

People love the bottle-balancing dance

The clip from @nottens_bushcamp's Instagram page had people from across the world responding:

@japanamy89 wrote:

"I miss home so much! The spirit of the people!! I'm so vibrant like that here in the UK, and people think I'm weird for it. Never let your light dim, girl ❤️❤️"

@gallierstrish said:

"Imagine overseas visitors getting their champers delivered like this 👌 Nothing like that African rhythm 👏👏👏"

@mpusesb added:

"Amazing to watch. She is super good, the moves are my highlight, and the Mango Groove vibes nailed the outcome."

@farm.brown1878 shared:

"That was my favourite song growing up as a kid ❤️"

@felix.amelia said:

"What an amazing feat. Only in South Africa can such a balance with the beat be achieved. Love Mango Groove and the people of my beloved country 💜💜💜"

@shelley.slee reacted:

"This is brilliant 🤩 shew that lady has the moves 🥂"

@boeremeisie54 cheered:

"You go, lady! Good old Mango Groove! ❤️"

@delicious_muffin wrote:

"I'm dancing now, love the rhythm. This is why I can't leave our beautiful country ❤️❤️❤️"

A woman balancing a bottle on her head. Images:@nottens_bushcamp

Source: Instagram

More people dancing their hearts out

Briefly News reported on a Spar run that turned into something nobody expected when a live drummer showed up.

reported on a Spar run that turned into something nobody expected when a live drummer showed up. A Johannesburg dancer turned his personal coping method into group sessions open to the public.

A South African woman entered a dance competition while visiting China and walked away with a prize that left many entertained.

Source: Briefly News