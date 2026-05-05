A random SPAR run turns into a full-on vibe when a live drummer gets everyone moving, from staff to shoppers

The clip shows how in SA, all it takes is a beat for strangers to link up, forget everything, and just enjoy the moment

People in the comments are loving it, hyping the drummer, and joking that only here can a grocery trip turn into a dance party

Spar turned into a dance floor. Image: @ginofabbri

Source: TikTok

A TikTok posted on 04 May 2026 by @ginofabbri_ shows a normal SPAR store turning into a whole vibe when a live drummer starts playing inside the store. Shoppers and customers stopped what they were doing and some joined in.

The drummer played upbeat live versions of J'adore by Four 7 featuring Tiffany and Spin My World Around by DJ Kent featuring The Arrows. A SPAR worker jumps into the middle and starts dancing. A guy still holding his just-purchased Fanta orange also joins in as they just enjoy a spontaneous moment as people around them cheer, laugh, and record on their phones. The on-screen text read:

“Bra not going to tUSA..”

This text was written on the clip. Image: @ginofabbri

Source: TikTok

SA just turns any moment into a party

The moment shows how South Africans can turn almost anywhere into a dance floor. It doesn’t matter where people come from or what they’re doing; if the beat drops, people connect. Differences fade for a few minutes, and it’s just vibes, music, and shared joy.

South African dance, according to redbull, is deeply rooted in everyday life and culture, with styles like isiPantsula, Amapiano, Bhenga (Gqom), Breaking, and S’bujwa reflecting the country’s history, creativity, and diversity. People often use dance not just for entertainment but as a form of expression, identity, and connection that often blends music, fashion, and storytelling while influencing global trends.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacted to the moment.

Comments on @ginofabbri's page were full of South Africans hyping the vibes, praising the drummer and unity, laughing at the chaos, and saying only in SA can a simple Spar shop turn into such a feel-good dance party.

Daisy said:

"Government is the issue, not the people."

Adrianglth🇿🇦 replied:

"Me waiting at the till while the cashier is busy dancing."

Jill Langenhoven noted:

"Music speaks to the soul. No division there 🥰"

Patricia Lynn wrote:

"Where are his shoes!"

mickyowies added:

"First location (grocery store), second location (club)🤣😭"

Lorraine Govender praised:

"Drummer is tops."

Par exclaimed:

"I am a South African, I live for these beautiful moments 🥰"

16vT_inside said:

"This is the South Africa everyone wants!!!! Also, big ups to you, sir, well played!"

Rottie🌚 said:

"Show this to Elon."

Pierre Pretorius wrote:

"I love my people and friends, colours had no boundaries. We all love each other."

More Briefly News Stories on dancing

A KwaZulu-Natal maths teacher went viral after using energetic dance moves and rhythm to make lessons fun and engaging, impressing South Africans and sparking praise online.

A young boy from Alexandra went viral for dancing on crates in traffic, revealing he earns a surprising daily income from entertaining motorists on Joburg roads.

A woman went viral on TikTok after her wig unexpectedly fell off mid-dance, leaving viewers amused and flooding the comments with jokes about the hilarious mishap.

Source: Briefly News