Woman’s Wig Falls Off While Dancing in TikTok Video
- A TikTok video shows a woman who had a embarrassing moment putting on a performance
- The lady was dancing up a storm when her hairstyle betrayed her in a funny video
- People were amused by the video of the woman who was trying to focus when her hair got in the way
A TikTok video of a young woman dancing became a viral hit. Many were amused after seeing the young woman having a blunder while dancing in a group.
The video of the young woman having a mishap received more than 40 000 likes. People commented on the video in stitches over the lady's experience.
In a video a lady was at a stadium and she looked like she was having rehearsals. She was dancing in sync with others and one of the moves included bending her head over. When she landed the move the woman's wig slid off as soon as she turned upside down. The lady hilariously scooped it up quickly while getting back to the dance routine.
The dancer's move exposed that she was wearing the wig without full installation. There are other types, glueless wigs, but they are less secure. Most lace wigs require wig glue to stay put without a doubt. Installing a wig requires others tiems including a wig cap and some cosmetics to help the lace look more scalp-like.
South Africa jokes about a woman's wig
Many people thought that the video by @kati_okmoja who had her wig falling off was hilarious. Online users commented that she recovered quickly and they were in stitches as they imagined what they would have done in her situation. Watch the video of the woman and her wig below:
🥰 madladla 🥰said:
"Aiii mina ngiyahleka sheim 🤣 sorry sis."
cathyfannie2720 applauded the lady for collecting herself:
"I love the confidence😂 ,you go."
🅜🅛🅣🅓 wrote:
"He felt embarrassed like it was a real hair 💀"
vhusani nepfu questioned the TikTokker:
"How did the camera man know that this is going to happen 🤣😂"
ximba joked about the wig incident:
"Into uma kungasiyo eyakho iyaveza😂"
Portia lekomanyane added:
"@hair majesty by DJ Zinhle please help 🤣🤣proper weave and installation."
Nacrompenza 😶🌫️ admired the dancer:
"You kept going that was brave yo!"
Ozzy❤️ said:
"A true definition of “the show must go on”😂"
Rudzani Worlds 🇿🇦 commented:
"The atmosphere said you are beautiful show me your real you and later change said put it back."
Dankie san was in stitches:
"She almost faced them man to man."
sthando_ndlovu remarked:
"You got humbled there for a sec😮💨😫"
thabiso felt bad for being amused:
"😂 Yhoo hayi sorry my sister 🙈"
