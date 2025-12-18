A woman in a stokvel showed people how much her savings group was able to achieve after a year

The lady posted a video detailing everything her stokvel group could buy and she was proud of what they were able to achieve

The TikTok video that the woman shared left people divided as she was bragging about her stokvel's bulk purchases

A woman wanted people to see how serious her savings group was about making the most out of their money as possible. The woman in a grocery savings group was happy with the stokvel groceries she got at the end of the year.

The video of the woman received thousands of likes from people who had a lot to saya about her stokvel group. The savings group's groceries received thousands of likes on social media.

In a video on TikTok, a woman @82phumie posted that she was sure that her savings group made the best of their stokvel purchases. The lady pointed out that her group was able to get all their stokvel necessities after ppoling their money throughout the year. The lady flexed that each member received six packs of 10 kg flour, rice, sugar, and other pantry staples.

South Africa divided over stokvel

Many people were split as they shared their reactions to seeing @82phumie's stokvel groceries. Some thought that the lady was unnecessary for comparing savings groups. Watch the video of the stokvel groceries and read people's comments below:

sandilepooe520 said:

"I used to pay for my mom for grocerysStokvel and every time she got she would call and give away most of the stuff and saying she was scared most of items would expire 🤦🏽‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️three years in a row lol."

Iron Woman admired the stokvel:

"So far this is the only stokvel that makes sense."

Lelo wrote:

"Not in a bad way don't discourage ama groceries ahamba nga two or three ilapho abakhone ukufinyelela khona and U believe ukuthi nabo next year bazofika ku six."

Suzzet wrote:

"I am happy for you ladies kodwa ukhulume kabi sisi ama one, two, three, thats what they can afford asitholi ngokufana .

NTOKOZO🌸 wrote:

"You don’t do that , abantu awubabhekeli phansi sisi, hearing your voice njeh uyaphapha 😭"

Mapule Qhojeng wondered:

"How about sharing two times a year so that we get fresh goods. Just asking."

Tebogo Molekoa joked about the stokvel's groceries:

"Manje i tuckshop niyoyi bula nini?"

Tshidi Leseyane wrote:

"But you cannot keep things like flour, Rice, pap and other things in cavort they get spoil."

Rozwas shared thoughts on the stokvel group's purchases:

"6 flour is crazy, and the expiry date for flour is always like the following year. 🤦🏾"

misslcb848 defended the stokvel groceries:

"Its funny how people know better when its not their stuff. Hai maan if youu want to save for building materials and all then yenzani esenu istokvel. Let them be. They chose this. And some share their stokvel groceries with their families."

