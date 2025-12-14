A woman posted a TikTok video of everything she received from that focused on specific items

The lady was in a savings group that was dedicated to making snacks for the household much cheaper

Online users were eager to share their thoughts on the video showing everything the stokvel members bought

In a video on TikTok, a woman showed people her stokvel's achievements. The woman in the savings group dedicated to snacks received her package, and she showed everyone else's.

A woman paid for a snack stokvel for eleven months. Image: @0113zamangethe

People were fascinated by the items that the stokvel bought, and their video received thousands of likes. Many commented on the clip, discussing whether the stokvel membership was worth it.

A TikTok video posted by 0113zamangethe showed a stokvel group's collection day. Members' packages were all filled with South African snacks and food items that are useful for children's lunch boxes. Stokvel members received packs of yoghurt, chips, and any other treat a South African child would love. A group of 20 paid R150 per month to receive the snack packages.

Stokvels can be for any purpose as long as members have a common goal. Image: Eye Ubiquitous

South Africa discusses stokvel

People commented on whether the lady's stokvel was worth the money. Online users also speculated whether the members received their money's worth after seeing the food in the video by @0113zamangethe. Watch the clip of the stovkel members' packages below:

N I K I W E 🇿🇦🇰🇷 said:

"The problem is I won't sleep having all these in the house 😭😭"

Maxhamago MaGxarha 🇿🇦 wrote:

"This is my type of stokvel 😂my life is sour this year I need sweet things 😂"

user51621356606783 wrote:

"December snacks for the kids. December holidays are long bandla."

The Baby838 amazed:

"Knowing myself, these wouldn’t even last a week. I would even move into the kitchen 😭"

kgadi Ya masogana❤ wrote:

"I like this stokvel🥰 snack is expensive hleee."

Tlamie_za added:

"Deep down I’m jealous 😭I’m imagining myself watching a movie and snacking🤗🔥"

Nozibusiso Mkhwanazi added:

"Do people understand that there are different types of stories, and you can play most of them as an individual. There's a goodies stokvel just like this one, istokvela, senyama, esensipho esotshwala, esokudla, ese breakfast etc etc😅"

Nhleks remarked:

"Kids don't care about rice and mayonnaise. I respect parents who do both of these stokvels. Everyone is happy at home during festivities, which come once a year."

thandeka skosana added:

"I'm seeing parents who just want their kids to enjoy December, they can't afford buying it at once, and decided to do stokvel for abantwana babo. Let us stop judging, umuntu udlala istokvel sento ayifunayo."

GelaToh_ice cream wrote:

"I think we need to start naming stokfela. This was Netflix Stokfela."

