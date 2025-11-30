A woman showed people how well her stokvel group did with their year-end grocery packs

The lady posted a TikTok of everything each stokvel member received for their household

Online users were inspired by a TikTok video of the stokvel's rewards after a year of saving together

South Africans were interested in seeing how well a grocery stokvel did for the year. A TikTokker shared a video of their stokvel group's offer.

A woman showed stokvel groceries and leaves South Africa amazed. Image: @thaps_012

Source: TikTok

Online users were raving about the stokvel group's purchases. Many commented on the stokvel's groceries after a year of saving.

In a TikTok video, @thaps_012 showed that her stokvel group focused on purchasing household necessities. Each member is set to receive two packs of bulk Baby Soft toilet paper, paper towels, packs of Sunlight dishwashing liquid, three packs of washing powder and liquid detergent for washing machines and more household cleaning products in bulk. Food included necessities such as sugar, milk, maize meal and rice. The stokvel members paid a total of R2,500, which gets them the groceries and R2,000 each on the first of January 2026.

Stokvel groups save money together to make expenses more manageable. Image: Piabay / Pexels

Source: UGC

South Africa applauds stokvel groceries

People were impressed by the packages for stokvel members in @thaps_012's post. Viewers on TikTok shared their thoughts on whether it was worth it. Stokvels are used as a means for a group to save for a common goal. Stokvels can be for many purposes, including buying building materials, groceries, year-end functions or even school fees. Watch the video of the woman's stokvel groceries below:

Israel_M_Makhaga was amazed by the upper-class stokvel:

"Even in double-storey suburbs, they play stokvel, I thought it was for people in the low and middle class😁"

VickyGee wanted to know about the stokvel:

"Hi, ladies, great job indeed. How many members and monthly contributions do I need to start with my friends?"

Rethabile Matome, the creator, explained:

"We contributed R2 500 monthly, R2 000s we share them first week of January, and R500 is for building all of this 🥰"

Basiebee joked about the expensive-looking stokvel:

"Stokvel se Private school."

tumimqalekani was inspired to join a stokvel:

"Never have I been interested in joining a stokvel so much. Just need people."

nomandlovu31 was impressed by the products the stokvel purchased:

"This the one I want with Omo auto liquid hayi iwave 😂😂😂😂, well done ladies."

Vinolia❤️❤️❤️ was stunned:

"The best 👌More cleaning items,less food."

Flory wrote:

"Ow y’all are smart for this. Considering the discounts se Black Friday 🤤❤

Moliehi Lebohang Ramaime applauded the stokvel group:

"Great job, ladies basadi ba etsa jwalo. I don't know if you are going to understand me😂😂"

kayjoburgrunner was in awe of the stokvel purchase:

"Yhu, andisanithandi 🥺. This is my first seeing i stokvel that makes so much sense. Keep it up, ladies 🥺🫶🏻"

Other Briefly News stories about stovels

A man showed people his stokvel groceries, and many were impressed that he got his money's worth.

South Africans had a lot to say after seeing the packages by a stovel group focused on the December season.

A TikTok video of a woman showing off her stokvel groceries went viral.

Source: Briefly News