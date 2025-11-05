A TikTok video shows a woman who was overseeing the distribution of stokvel purchases

The end-of-year stokvel season is near, and one viral stokvel distribution caught people's eyes because of what one group decided to buy

The video of the goodies that a stokvel group came together to purchase in time for December was a viral hit

The savings that a stokvel achieved caused a debate in South Africa. People were divided over whether their purchases as a group were worthwhile.

A woman showed people the stokvel packages their group organised. Image: Freepik

Source: TikTok

The video of the stokvel's purchases received thousands of likes from people on social media. Many commented on the clip showing what one group saved during the year.

In a video posted on TikTok, a woman appeared to be double-checking the stokvel packages for members. Their group seems to have decided to buy each other alcohol, presumably in time for December. The pile of drinks included various brands, including four six packs of Savanna, an Amarula bottle and other fizzy drinks for each package.

South Africans speculated about why stockvel members mostly bought alcohol. Image: Isabella Mendes

Source: UGC

South Africa split over stokvel

Many people were brutally honest about how they felt seeing the stokvel packages shared by @nwanamhaniconny. Online users admitted that they were not impressed by the savings, while others explained that the group likely crowd-funded drinks for special events. Watch the video of the stokvel packages and read people's comments below

Beyonce @tiktok.com remarked:

"For the whole year, this 😩 I can buy myself these."

Mr V slammed the clip:

"So you save up money for the whole year for this? 🤣"

Liekeletso Mabolloan commented:

"I am happy with my stokvel sa chelete so I can buy stationery, uniform and school fees for the whole year.

Angelinah exclaimed"

"😂😂 l will never save money for the whole year for beer 😅"

madonnankhwashu08 slammed naysayers:

"So everyone thinks it's stokvel, that side giyani tzaneen when you have a party, there are certain people you invite, they give you a list of what they wanna drink and e change of gift and money, that's how they do it."

kimm_714 defended the stokvel:

"Isn't it for a party? stokvel. It's the wedding season. Such stokvels help a lot."

maryjane07378

That’s what we do in Limpopo as a whole🙌🙌it makes every event a successful one

POPLA also added:

"They contribute when one has a ceremony, in case you didn't know."

BO$$CO was not impressed

"I love the unity part of this. But guys buy land and open businesses."

Nkhubefu wrote:

"Did you even check the house before you commented? A wedding costs a lot of money. These kinds of stokvels are important."

Other Briefly news stories about stokvels

South Africans shared their thoughts after seeing the food packages that a group made for each other.

People were not impressed after seeing the large amounts of groceries that a woman got after joining a stokvel.

South Africans were divided over how much a man got in his stokvel groceries as he unpacked them in a video.

Source: Briefly News