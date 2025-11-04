A Cape Town woman named Marilienke went to Sable Square and shopped at an athleisure outlet store, showing the affordability of the marked-down items on display

An outlet store is a store where a manufacturer often sells its own branded items at discounted prices

Local members of the online community gathered in the post's comment section and joked that the woman should have kept the information to herself instead of plugging people with the affordable athleisure items

A woman showed all the discounted items at an athleisure outlet store in Cape Town. Images: @sablesquare / Instagram, @marilienke / TikTok

On 3 November, 2025, a woman named Marilienke shopped at an Adidas outlet store in Sable Square, a shopping venue in Milnerton, Cape Town. She showed people several marked-down items. A few internet users joked that the woman should have kept the information to herself.

Sable Square is known for its Chinese-owned stores, though it also hosts a variety of other retail outlets.

Marilienke stated that she was making a public service announcement and added:

"I honestly don't know how they're making money at this point because everything is 70% and 80% off. Everything in the shop is such a steal at the moment."

Sable Square announced the opening of the renovated Adidas outlet store on 15 August, 2025. Image: @sablesquare

What is an outlet store?

According to Collins Dictionary, an outlet store is a shop where a manufacturer sells its own branded goods, often at discounted prices.

People love the athleisure plug

Many people from the online community flocked to the comment section with queries about the athleisure store. While some wondered if it was a sale that would soon come to an end, others wanted to know the location.

@conniem643 humorously wrote under the post:

"Gatekeepers are shattered. Thank you for not being selfish."

@jays.fun.world said to the online community:

"I don’t know why Nike doesn't have an outlet like this. I've been buying from this Adidas outlet for more than six years."

@jaylynnmaneveldtannie_girl81 noted to the public:

"They always have these mark-downs. Sometimes you waste your time, and sometimes you win."

@shadiles remarked to Marilienke:

"No, man, lady. This is supposed to be a secret."

@themaid01may stated with a laugh:

"As long as it's above R200, to me it's not a sale."

@embrace546 chuckled and made the following assumption:

"They are making money, trust me. Those 'specials' are supposed to be the original price. In fact, they can go lower."

Watch the TikTok video on Marilienke's account below:

