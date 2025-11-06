Global site navigation

Woman Plugs South Africa With Lululemon Activewear in TikTok Video
by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • A woman posted a TikTok video teasing people after finding a precious American brand that is not common in South Africa
  • The lady's TikTok video of herself in a store holding pieces of clothing that many recognised as a popular brand
  • People commented on the woman's video, as they were fascinated to know how she came across the fitness label items

In a TikTok video, a woman in Port Elizabeth posted her find of an amazing bargain. The lady shared that she found an American activewear brand at a fraction of the price.

Woman show Lululemon find in South Africa
A TikTok video of a woman who found an American brand at a bargain. Image: @leeduruofficial
Source: TikTok

The video of the lady showing off the clothes that she found for sale received thousands of likes. Online users commented on the video of the woman, raving about her impressive find.

In a TikTok video, a woman showed people that she was shopping at Jam clothing when she found some hidden treasures. The lady was able to find heavily discounted Lululemon products on the rack. She lamented that she could not find her size, but found Lululemon shorts for R150. She encouraged others to find the active wear at a store in Port Elizabeth, Greenside.

Lululemon is an American activewear brand
Lululemon is a popular American activewear brand. Image: Joe Raedle
Source: Getty Images

SA amazed to see Lululemon

Many people commented on the video of the woman @leeduruofficial showing her appreciation for telling others about the method bargain that she found. Many remembered that Lululemon's owner was forced to apologise for allegedly racist remarks about who should wear the brand, according to NB News. People flooded the comments on the woman's video. Watch the clip of the Lululemon plug below:

Obbo05 said:

"The other day I got Gymshark at that store."

Asa commented:

"I knew it was JAM before you even said it, they have the best workout tights!"

Yaya👑 gushed:

"Never sleep on Jam clothing 🔥"

uayandaayanda was amazed:

"I didn’t know Jam sells gym clothes."

RootingForEverybodyBlack❤️ wrote:

"Jam has AMAZING gym tights!!"

Elsabé 213EC remarked:

"I will look for a size in East London for you, Lee. ❤"

Ⓖⓤⓛⓨ🪷 criticised the plug over a past LuluLemon controversy in the US:

"Don’t be devastated that the brand is not meant for black people; they clearly said their target market. Why are we supporting them?"

MaudBites wanted to gatekeep:

"Girl, please remove it. They will literally hike it up 😭"

Stop appreciating the woman:

"You are always doing God's work ...thank you so much 💐❤️"

1 John 2:9 exlcaimed:

"Mind you, the guy who owns Lululemon asked black people to stop buying his stuff.😭"

Ultra Mell 🇿🇦 shared:

"Jam clothing is the girl she says she is. Yesterday I discovered a few Mango items in their store!"

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

Tags:
