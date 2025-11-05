A woman on TikTok posted a video celebrating a milestone that you reached in her life

The lady shared a clip of herself opening a special delivery that she received from First National Bank (FNB)

People were inspired by the lady who showed people that her hard work in life was finally paying off

A TikTok video of a woman showing off her FNB Private Wealth card went viral. Image: @__makhosazana / TikTok / Energepic / Pexels

Source: UGC

The video of the young lady celebrating her life received thousands of likes. Many people commented on the video in celebration of the woman's achievement with FNB.

In a video on TikTok, a young lady posted all about how happy she was after getting a message inviting her to the Private Wealth Client List. The lady was delighted as she held her envelope that had her new FNB card. When she opened it, her excitement was obvious as the lady squealeed in joy after seeing the card for the first time.

Many are often dream of trading their bank card for an FNB Private Wealth card. Image:Pixabay

Source: UGC

South African women shares achievements

Online users congratulated the TikTokker, @__makhosazana, on her big achievement. Many noted that it takes a lot of hard work to qualify for the private wealth card with FNB. According to FNB Fusion Private Clients, clients typically need an annual income of R780 000 - 1, 7 999, 99. Watch the video of the young lady celebrating below:

Zamambo wakaMkhize commented:

"Listing my achievements🥺🥺🥺 Been looking after ikhaya since 18. Recently got a double-digit job, bought a washing machine last month."

Joan of Arc⚖️ wrote:

"To all the Queens in the comments, congratulations bafazi. Y’all are doing AMAZING!! May the Lord continue to bless your endeavours.🫵🏼❤"

Monalisa M🥀 cpmmented:

"Congratulations on your black card, Mina, this year I fetched my life!! Graduated, became an NQF8 Hun🌸"

Thee zipho 🥰 said:

"I bought my first car, haven’t told anyone in my family 😩😩ngyesaba they are gonna judge me."

Basie was delighted by the clip:

"I saved this video and I'm trying to make a sound for my alarm on the part you say, 'You lock in girl, go to school, wake up '. Definitely my motivation.'

user82173036080 wrote:

"Started school afresh after a failed attempt at a degree. Ending the year with five distinctions for my second year!🥺"

bubblybubbles wrote:

"Didn’t achieve anything…I went back to upgrade my grade 12, though hoping to qualify for my dream course."

Psalm was proud of her achievement:

"Bought a land a started building my mother and my siblings a home ... 🥺🥰"

