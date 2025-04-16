A lady in South Africa beamed with pride as she showed off her achievements after working hard

In the TikTok video, she revealed how she was able to reach such a big milestone at a young age

People in Mzansi were inspired as they showered the woman with congratulatory messages

A young woman from South Africa is inspiring many after sharing her remarkable achievement on social media.

A young South African lady flexed her achievement from her hustle. Image: @sivakelegantsho

Source: TikTok

Woman flaunts achievements from her hustle

Beaming with pride, the woman, who goes by the TikTok handle @sivakelegantsho, opened up about how she achieved such an impressive milestone, crediting her determination and hard work as the driving forces behind her success.

In the video, which has garnered loads of attention on the internet, she revealed how she managed to reach her goal through the means of selling sneakers, weaves and iPhones as her hustle. She went on to say in another video that, at 23, thanks to her hustle, she was able to purchase yet another car.

The woman’s story resonates with many young people in South Africa, and the clip went viral on social media, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments.

@sivakelegantsho's achievement serves as a reminder that success often comes with hard work and dedication. And many were encouraged to chase their dreams no matter how difficult the path may seem.

The young lady said the following in her caption as she celebrated her success while unveiling her car:

"Power of selling to make more money."

Watch the video of the woman's car.

Viewers praised the woman for her achievement and determination as they applauded her success. Some even went on to share their own stories of resilience and hard work as they celebrate the lady.

Zingisa was impressed:

"Oh, one thing about you kesana you are a hard worker. Usebenzile sisi..Congratulations!"

BusiswaM wrote:

"Hard work pays off, sana."

Siphescollection

"Yes yes baby sebenzile sthandwa."

Tisetso Vee Thiickchiick Mntungw expressed:

"Congratulations sisi, you're such a big girl."

EndyN Ludidi added:

"Congratulations, beautiful."

Mazet-Marara was touched by the woman's journey, adding:

"You inspire me Babe."

California was amazed by the lady's achievement, saying:

"Wow, congratulations, mommy. That's great news and blessings."

kholisa kesa stated:

"Ncooo nono, congratulations, I'm so proud of you."

Siino Pakade simply said:

"Awww, mama, we girls."

Hey it’s Nkosazana Zee added:

"Oow congratulations ntombi, usebenzile sisi."

A woman flaunted her achievement from her hustle in a TikTok video. Image: @sivakelegantsho

Source: TikTok

