A young lady gave viewers a glimpse into her Chinese New Year celebration in Johannesburg

The hun showcased everything that she ate in a TikTok video making rounds on social media

People loved it as they headed to the comments section to express their thoughts while some gushed over the food

The city of gold was alive with colour and flavour as locals gathered to celebrate Chinese New Year in style.

A woman flexed all the food she ate at the Chinese New Year celebration in Johannesburg.

Source: TikTok

Chinese New Year celebrations in JHB

An Asian hun took to social media to show off the feast she enjoyed at a Chinese New Year celebration in Johannesburg, leaving peeps both envious and hungry.

The festivities, which took place at a Cyrildene in the city featured traditional dragon dances, lantern displays, and a mouth-watering selection of Chinese cuisine. The woman shared clips of her plate piled high with dumplings, spring rolls, crispy duck and more sending online users into a frenzy.

The celebrations marked the beginning of the Lunar New Year, welcoming the Year of the Dragon with joy, culture, and amazing food.

@lichipan who shared the video on TikTok quickly became a hit gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the wholesome footage below:

SA peeps show interest

People in Mzansi loved the vibe and many showed interest as they flooded the comments section to express their thoughts.

Mamamia64 said:

"Why is this not in cape town.. and no advertisements."

Kiera added:

"Next time invite me for real."

KingSue wrote:

"I'm weeping did I really miss it @Li Chi Pan next time please make a public announcement."

Sharlot🇿🇦 share:

"That looked good."

Chris concert SA gushed over the clip saying:

"Beautiful."

Khethi commented:

"Next time make it known to all."

An Asian woman flexed all the food she ate at the Chinese New Year celebration in Johannesburg.

Source: TikTok

South Africans show off food

Source: Briefly News