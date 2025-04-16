Asian Woman Vents About Makoti Duties in Video, SA Pokes Fun: “Makoti From Temu”

An Asian woman expressed her frustrations about her makoti duties, which many people in South Africa could relate to

The lady shared how she never has time for herself and how the makoti duties make her feel

Mzansi netizens reacted as they headed to the comments section, sharing their thoughts

An Asian woman was fed up with her makoti duties, so she took to social media to express her frustration with traditional makoti expectations.

An Asian lady vented about her makoti duties, which left South Africans amused. Image: Shanshan_in_sa

Source: TikTok

Asian woman complains about makoti duties

The video sparked widespread discussion among South Africans who could relate to her experience.

In a candid video posted by Facebook user Zah MaZikode Nkwanyana on 15th April 2025, which has since gone viral, the woman shared the pressure she feels to fulfil domestic responsibilities such as cooking, cleaning, washing clothes, and serving elders — all commonly expected of a makoti (daughter-in-law) in many African households. She spoke in one of South Africa's 12 official languages.

Her in-laws went on to say in the video that she should go to the kitchen and wash the dishes as the following day was her sister's lobola.

The lady shared how she never has time for herself and how the makoti duties make her feel by simply saying that she is "tired."

Her honesty struck a chord with many in Mzansi, especially young women who find themselves navigating the expectations of cultural traditions and modern lifestyles.

South African online users flooded the comments section with support, sharing their own experiences and calling for more open conversations around the mental and emotional impact of makoti duties. Some argued that while culture should be respected, it should not come at the cost of a woman’s well-being.

Others defended the traditions, suggesting that understanding and communication between partners and families could help strike a healthy balance.

Take a look at the clip below:

SA is amused by the Asian makoti's antics

The video has since sparked a larger debate online about redefining traditional roles in modern relationships while still honouring African cultural values. It also entertained the online community, who cracked jokes in the comments.

Siviwe Matuntuta said:

"South Africa is a mental institution."

Mavusana V Heart added:

"Those socks are fire."

Stufuza SamaNgema expressed:

"Welcome to South Africa."

Sholofelang Sandy Stander was amused adding:

"Is the singing for me. Love the socks."

Linda Moyo shared:

"This is why we marry your brothers."

Sibusiso Ndzuzo was proud of the woman, saying:

"South African Zulu girl she speaking our language so good."

Ncamiso Lenono poked fun of the clip, saying:

"Makoti from Temu."

An Asian woman complained about her makoti duties in a TikTok video. Image: Shanshan_in_sa

Source: TikTok

More makoti Briefly News stories

One woman in South Africa captured the hearts of many after she flexed her heartwarming bond with her mother-in-law, leaving peeps in awe.

A young white makoti is trending on social media after she shared a post about her day as a city makoti. The woman shocked netizens with her deep love for the African woman's cultural attire.

The City Makoti has amazed Mzansi with yet another video of herself coexisting with her Xhosa in-laws.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News