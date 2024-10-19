A South African lady has been documenting her life as a new makoti, married to a Xhosa man

The white woman shared beautiful moments with her in-laws and amazed Mzansi when she attempted to do her black niece's hair

Social media users were floored by the duo's communication skills and shared their thoughts in the comments

The City Makoti has amazed Mzansi with yet another video of herself coexisting with her Xhosa in-laws.

A white lady, Anika, married into a black family has built a TikTok account around her new life as a makoti.

The City makoti does Xhosa niece's hair

The woman is married to a Xhosa man and has been entertaining Mzansi with her makoti content. She documents her new life and relationship with her black in-laws on her social media.

In a recent viral video, the lady attempted to do her Xhosa niece's hair. The little girl wanted to do her edges, and her aunt Anika volunteered to help her out.

The City Makoti asked for the little girl's guidance all the way and kept checking in with her to ensure she loved her hair:

"Do you trust me? Do you think I can do it? Okay, let's try. What's this one?"

The little girl was a bit sceptical about the whole process but instructed her auntie throughout:

"This one is the mafutha."

Mzansi reacts to makoti and niece's relationship

Social media users were floored by the duo and commented:

@Siphe 🫧was dusted:

"The moment she said it's the mafutha, I ran to the comments."

@Wa Badimo 🤷🏾‍♂️commented:

"She is so smart. There is communication. My little brother disappears when I come home with my hubby."

@kãtlëîgh suggested:

"You should speak Zulu more. You are getting better."

@ruth.dzivhani |content creator shared:

"I love seeing blended families so much."

@Nadia.L pointed out:

"She's just nodding yes to everything."

@Duduzile commented:

"Makoti, you are the best."

