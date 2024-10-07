A cute video of Anika Dambuza, known by many as The City Makoti, telling her husband, Sihle Dambuza, about their pregnancy got the online community excited

The wife made sure to film the adorable reveal, leaving many Mzansi peeps touched as they watched the dad-to-be's reaction

Social media users expressed their readiness to be aunts, calling the baby the country's child

A YouTube content creator shared a moving video revealing her pregnancy to her husband. Image: @thecitymakoti

Congratulations to Mzansi's loved couple, the Dambuzas, on their pregnancy, which the young wife revealed on their social media platform.

After sharing it, the clip gained 328K views, 51K likes, and over 2.5K comments in less than 5 hours after the content creator shared it on the video streaming platform under the user handle @thecity makoti.

The big reveal is captured on camera

The video shows the wife who called for her husband to face the door while holding a newborn romper. The husband immediately smiles when he sees the item and reaches to hug and kiss his wife before kissing her tummy.

Watch the adorable video below:

Mzansi shares in the couple's joyous moment

The online community did not take long to head to the comment section, congratulating the young couple on their parenting journey. Some officiated as the awaited baby's aunties, calling it a 'City baby.'

User @Mihle Tsidi Xhanti couldn't keep quiet anymore:

"Congratulations🥰🥺❤️🔥🔥 been a silent follower, but I can’t keep quiet any longer 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳

User @Mazikode shared:

"Another day of celebrating with strangers😭❤️❤️ohh yhini makoti we country congratulations bhabha🥰🥰."

User @Sduza1234 said:

"Hayibooo am crying 😭😭😭😭 am so happy."

User @Misa Jojwana added"

"Oh man ❤️congratulations and God’s protection during this journey 🙏."

User @destinyzanelevila noted:

"Congratulations 🥳 we can’t wait to be aunties as a country."

User @Margot _Ms Earth commented:

"Love this for you guys ♥️ congratulations. Wishing you a safe, healthy and beautiful journey. You are light never stop shining ♥️♥️♥️."

