“Let Our Cultures Blend”: Afrikaans Makoti Spoils Xhosa In-Laws With Traditional Treats
- A hearwarming Heritage Day TikTok video is reminding South Africans of the power of cultural unity
- An Afrikaans woman decided to treat her Xhosa in-laws with traditional sweet treats in the most heartwarming way
- Decked out in an African print dress and doek, she brought them baked goodies to satisfy their sweet cravings
Oh, the beauty of the Rainbow Nation! Heritage Day brought a touching moment of unity when an Afrikaans makoti decided to spoil her Xhosa in-laws with a selection of beloved South African treats.
Celebrating South African heritage
The woman with TikTok account @thecitymakoti is seen delivering the goodies while proudly wearing an African print dress and headwrap.
She showed the koeksisters, ystervarkies, and peppermint tart in a video. The clip warmed hearts and racked up over 1.3 million views on the platform.
Sweet gesture moves Mzansi people
Mzansi people on social media were moved by her thoughtful gesture of sharing her heritage while embracing that of her in-laws.
@Ngwane said:
"Makoti of the Province."
@itz.sadiyahsymallon highlighted:
"'Mmolweni julle!" - A Rainbow Nation."
@Imakatmeow posted:
"Also try 10 Cross on Cross Street, lots of amazing treats there. 😁"
@zanee commented:
"This mkes me miss home di koeksisters en ystervarkies. 😔😔"
@Lady-Dene mentioned:
"I love how you also teach them your culture and heritage it's so heartwarming and beautiful to see. 🥰🥰"
@Derbzzz wrote:
"Let our cultures blend love it."
@RuskyBot stated:
"Ah, this woman is a good wife. 🥰"
@zamombatha288
"Ncoh my you grow together. 🥰🥰🥰🥰 l have soo much respect for embracing your hubby's culture. 🥰🥰"
@3day3dreamer3 highlighted:
"This is what Heritage Day is about."
New makoti sweeps big yard at in-laws
Similarly, Briefly News reported that a new makoti shared a video of herself using a small broom to sweep a big yard without paving as part of her inlaws' duties.
The amusing video was shared as part of a TikTok challenge that shows how people end up in sticky situations. The clip attracted 236K views, 17K likes, and 380 comments from amused social media users.
