A pretty lady shared a video showing off some of her duties at her inlaws leaving the online community in stitches

The babe started by showing a gorgeous photo of her and her husband taken on their white wedding before following with the video

Social media users took to the lady's feed to share their amusements, while others came up with excuses they would give their inlaws to dodge the duties

A newlywed shared her duty at the inlaws, amusing Mzansi peeps. Image: @kea_betswem

Source: TikTok

A new makoti shared a video of herself using a small broom to sweep a big yard without paving as part of her inlaws' duties.

The amusing video was shared as part of a TikTok challenge that shows how people end up in sticky situations. After sharing it under the user handle @kea_betswem, the clip attracted 236K views, 17K likes, and 380 comments from amused social media users.

The makoti duties versus the bride on her big day

The clip starts with the lady sweeping the yard close to the age before it moves to show a picture of her and her hubby on their white wedding day. It moves to show her sweeping with someone before showing her in the makoti regalia, standing next to her husband.

Watch the video below:

The amusing post attracts a lot of views and comments

After watching the video, social media users did not hesitate to share their amusement on Makoti's feed. Many expressed that they wouldn't be able to sweep a yard full of soil, while others.

User @oui_belle.x shared:

"Okay but help me understand why😂?"

User @tinahmashiloane wished:

"May this never locate me because there's paving kithi 🥺."

User @nomsmahlangu asked:

"Am I crazy since I find this therapeutic 😭😭 Especially when I'm mad😭😭."

User @mbalimojakiramphomane noted:

"The way I love sweeping the yard, I am so jealous right now."

User @halfskopo said:

"I’m glad hard labour didn’t locate me with my in laws. I would have never survived. My mother in law gives me so much princess treatment. Her helper does everything ❤️."

User @bernicemokgadi added:

"That’s why I bought paving bricks to escape doing that everyday haaiii I can’t nooo🤣🤣🤣."

Mzansi lady embraces Makoti duties in the rural part of Eastern Cape

In another Briefly News article, a young makoti impressed the online community after sharing content embracing rural wifely duties.

The hun chopped wood from a tree branch, made a fire outside, and cooked large posts outside, among other things.

