In a TikTok video, a young woman gracefully displays her makoti duties, transporting viewers to the rich cultural heritage of a village setting

The makoti demonstrates her duties including traditional cooking methods using wood and fire, cutting wood and the pouring of traditional beer

South Africans have applauded the young woman's dedication to her cultural responsibilities and her commitment to preserving her heritage

A young woman has captured the hearts of viewers as she proudly demonstrates her makoti duties in her village. Source: @anelisiwe_tshangana

Source: TikTok

In a world where cultural traditions are sometimes overshadowed by modernity, a heartwarming TikTok video has emerged, showcasing a young woman proudly carrying out her makoti duties in a rural village setting.

Young woman perform makoti duties

The captivating video captures the essence of African traditions and values as the woman skillfully takes on various tasks, all while donning traditional attire and displaying profound respect for her elders.

The video begins with the young woman, Anelisiwe Nikithemba Tshangana, standing beside a big black pot set on the floor, emanating warmth from the crackling firewood beneath it. With a wooden spoon in hand, she stirs the meat simmering within.

The video then captures the young woman skillfully cutting wood, showcasing her physical prowess and dedication to ensuring a steady supply of fuel for the cooking fire. This simple act holds immense cultural significance, symbolising the role of women as caretakers.

Next, the video portrays an element of cultural celebration as she pours traditional beer into a container. In African cultures, traditional beer holds great significance as it is often used in rituals, ceremonies and as a gesture of hospitality.

Check out the video below:

Mzansi applauded the young woman's dedication to her cultural responsibilities

Makoti duties are not merely chores; they are expressions of love, dedication, and the perpetuation of culture. The TikTok video has struck a chord with viewers from all walks of life. It has garnered admiration from those who appreciate the beauty of preserving cultural practices.

Apula said:

"Mhla ngashada wami. [The day I decide to marry.]”

Mene Zine commented:

"Keep the makoti content coming, we love it here."

Sakhe995 replied:

"So good so nice to watch your videos. But uzosenza sifune utshata sibancinci. [You will make us want to get married at a young age.]”

Ms Mkhonza revealed:

"This would be me in 2025."

Nosihle S'dudla Mhla commented:

"All because you said 'I love you too' but nami ndiyafuna [I also want this].”

Adah19 added:

"Me in the next couple of months..."

Mrs shange explained:

"This was me emzini last week busy with the mqombothi for the ceremony for my mother-in-law."

nombali04 added:

"Hayi jealous down ndaqala ubona umfazi okuthanda Kangaka into zomzi wakhe big up cc umhle nono. [It's my first time seeing a wife who loves functions happening at the in-laws', big up sis. You are beautiful].”

