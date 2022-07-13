A young lady took to social media to share her first time doing full-on makoti duties at a family event

Limile said she was scared that her city habits would get in the way and admitted that she made a few mistakes

She confessed that she still has a lot to learn but was grateful for her welcoming and supportive family

Being a new wife is more than just a fancy title and a beautiful ring - it comes with a lot of responsibility and sometimes even pressure to fulfil household and family duties to a certain standard.

One Xhosa wife, Limile (@because_i_like_nice_things), took to social media to share her eye-opening experiences during the celebration of her husband’s late uncle’s tombstone unveiling a year after his passing.

A full weekend of Xhosa makoti duties proved a huge task for Limile. Image: @because_i_like_nice_things/Instagram

Limile revealed that it was her first time doing full-on makoti duties at a family event after enxityisiwe (being formally dressed and welcomed into the husband’s family) in March and proved to be quite a learning curve.

“Firstly I didn’t know what to expect and I was scared that my city habits would get in the way (they probably did). I made mistakes, as one is wont to do without prior experience. I also struggled to balance showing that I’m open to hard work and not being seen as too overzealous. It’s a tough balance because one can easily step on toes or be seen as lazy,” the young wife said.

However, she did admit that her in-laws were very welcoming, understanding and patient.

“The older makotis also laughed with familiarity at my silly questions and unnecessary hesitation with some tasks. Humility, hard work, and patience are the three values that are going to be a work in progress as I grow in this journey."

Limile admitted that she would never undermine how hard it is to be on tea duty for a full weekend at the in-laws'. Many of her online friends commended Limile on her effort and appreciated sharing her journey in her honest post.

Nosizweh reacted:

“Tsii ndingagxhothwa mna shame, the outfit is dope though.”

authentically_gee replied:

“Listen I respect being on tea duty well-done city mama❤️”

nino._.m commented:

“You handled it like a pro sis Lee we miss you already.”

Siyandamabele responded:

“It gets better with time .”

ruby_sithole wrote:

“Hahahahaha. One step at a time.”

Source: Briefly News