A video of monkeys raiding a lecture hall while students sat calmly left the online community in disbelief

The visitors took over the class as if they owned it, moving around as they pleased

Social media users expressed their shock after seeing students looking calmly around the mammals

A student shared a video of her lecture hall visited by monkeys. Image: @zelda_myeni

Source: TikTok

A UKZN Westville campus student shared a cute and surprising video of around ten monkeys moving up and down in class while the lecturer and students sat patiently.

The young lady shared the video on her TikTok page under the user name @zel.da_myeni, attracting many comments from social media users who had many questions.

The big lecture monkey invasion

The short video clip shows a number of monkeys roaming around the staircase wall, while some walk in between the chairs around the students and the lecturer.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps share their thoughts about the monkeys

The video left the online community in disbelief, with the site of the student's calm behaviour being the leading point in the comments. Some pointed out that mammals should also graduate as they also attend lectures.

User @raesetje3 commented:

"It was going to be my last day of attending😂😂😭."

User @mserumula joked

"Americana are going to see this and think that they were right😭😭😭."

User @kelebogile10011 noted:

"Why others are acting normal 💔, yoh I was gonna scream xem."

User @khehleni_scorpio suggested:

"They must also grad, angisho they attend."

User @mabree_04

"The way everyone is so casual about it! I can’t deal! added:!✋🏾😭😭😭😭."

User @userytnom92 asked:

"I saw a video of a black mamba at Westville and it was just normal, now this Nenzani e KZN kante?"

Monkeys chase after a young girl after seeing her food

In another Briefly News article, a young girl ran for her dear life after two monkeys charged towards her, seeking to get her food.

The girl was walking towards the monkeys with her mother when they turned to look at her and chase after her. Social media users found the cute and took time to comment and share their amusement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News