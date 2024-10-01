Monkeys Invade UKZN Lecture Hall, SA in Shock: “Why Is Everyone So Calm?”
- A video of monkeys raiding a lecture hall while students sat calmly left the online community in disbelief
- The visitors took over the class as if they owned it, moving around as they pleased
- Social media users expressed their shock after seeing students looking calmly around the mammals
A UKZN Westville campus student shared a cute and surprising video of around ten monkeys moving up and down in class while the lecturer and students sat patiently.
The young lady shared the video on her TikTok page under the user name @zel.da_myeni, attracting many comments from social media users who had many questions.
The big lecture monkey invasion
The short video clip shows a number of monkeys roaming around the staircase wall, while some walk in between the chairs around the students and the lecturer.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Watch the video below:
Mzansi peeps share their thoughts about the monkeys
The video left the online community in disbelief, with the site of the student's calm behaviour being the leading point in the comments. Some pointed out that mammals should also graduate as they also attend lectures.
User @raesetje3 commented:
"It was going to be my last day of attending😂😂😭."
User @mserumula joked
"Americana are going to see this and think that they were right😭😭😭."
User @kelebogile10011 noted:
"Why others are acting normal 💔, yoh I was gonna scream xem."
User @khehleni_scorpio suggested:
"They must also grad, angisho they attend."
User @mabree_04
"The way everyone is so casual about it! I can’t deal! added:!✋🏾😭😭😭😭."
User @userytnom92 asked:
"I saw a video of a black mamba at Westville and it was just normal, now this Nenzani e KZN kante?"
Monkeys chase after a young girl after seeing her food
In another Briefly News article, a young girl ran for her dear life after two monkeys charged towards her, seeking to get her food.
The girl was walking towards the monkeys with her mother when they turned to look at her and chase after her. Social media users found the cute and took time to comment and share their amusement.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za