A young hun left the internet in stitches after showing off her home filled with cameras on many corners of her house, both inside and outside

The hun shared videos showing the different angles where the cameras are situated in the house before turning to show a massive monitor inside the house

Social media users took to the comment section to ask how she was able to do things with cameras watching her

A babe shows off her home full of cameras inside and out. Image: @koks_nicole

Source: TikTok

A local babe made people feel like she lived in Big Brother's house after showing the number of surveillance cameras in her home.

The hun shared the video on her TikTok under her user name @koks_nicole, attracting 289K views, 56K likes and 534 comments from social media users amused by the post.

The home that is full of cameras

The lady shares a video showing the outside before moving inside to show corners covered by cameras. Then, the big TV screen with cameras shows different angles of the house.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps grill the babe with questions

After seeing the video, the internet community took to the comment section to ask the hun questions. Others wanted to know how life was living under camera surveillance 24/7, with her responding:

"There’s no privacy here😭."

Others made jokes about the situation, taking to the feed to express themselves.

User @nursetallam shared:

"Just walk out of the gate and come back and face the consequences,at least there is pride in than , that is a prison🤣😂."

User @lilzee999jw added:

"Nah coz it's easy to sneak out vele...just record the day you stayed at home the whole...and them the day you sneak out ..replay that memory again...if it doesn't work keh sorry 😫😭🤣💀."

User @ayakha_xo commented:

"Ain't no way, this is a res.😭😭 I refuse to believe there's a home with this kind of security."

User @director_shaddai shared:

"Funny thing is those are not even there for you but they will make you feel like a prisoner,"

User @_darkdindi advised:

"When you want to sneak out drop the main switch then switch it on it will reboot the system."

Mzansi taxi with cameras shocks many people

In another Briefly News article, a local taxi with surveillance cameras inside sparked many debates among social media users.

Many social media users commented that Uber cars should have cameras to make them feel safe, while others thought it was for the safety of passengers.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News